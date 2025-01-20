Rita Ora’s handmade socks are the fashion fix we didn’t see coming

Sustainability has been the buzzword of everyone's lips for quite some time now, especially in the fashion world.

Ethical clothing has taken off in the past couple of years, with brands championing more eco-friendly practices in their design processes. One area of fashion we weren’t expecting to hop on the bandwagon? Socks. Specifically, Rita Ora’s socks.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old shelved her crystal-encrusted performance pieces and extravagant outerwear in favour of something a touch cosier. Taking to social media, the singer debuted her handmade socks, courtesy of her hairstylist Brent Lawler.

© @ritaora The singer paired the handmade socks with Alaïa flats

Featuring a cream colourway adorned with pearls and ivory satin bows, the singer’s socks added a coquettish twist to her everyday attire. She paired the artisan accessories with some leopard-print ballet flats by Alaïa, complete with silver buckles, Mary Jane-inspired strap detailing and a pony hair finish.

In true Rita fashion, she added yet another unconventional angel to the look, teaming her fabulous footwear with some cuffed grey joggers.

She wrote: "@brentlawler how stunning thank you, got my handmade embroidered socks. You’ve always had the best eye.”

© GC Images The singer loves a stand-out accessory

Pearl-dotted socks have become increasingly popular among the high fashion sphere. We mainly have Simone Rocha to thank for this, as the designer often sends jewel-adorned socks and gloves down her whimsical runways.

Naturally, the high street caught onto this decadent trend, with names like Calzedonia and Glassworks following suit.

Rita isn’t shy when it comes to her love for luxury accessories. Whether it be a statement pair of earrings, a set of sleek sunglasses or a textured piece of arm candy, the star understands that one simple outfit addition can make a look.

Cue, Rita’s fluffy blue Fendi Baguette - one of her more recent outfit accents that caught our attention. Worn by the singer earlier this month, the rare gem only solidified her status as a daring style icon.