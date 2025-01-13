Victoria Beckham's iconic accessory has made it to Netflix's costume department - what it says about her brand

Victoria Beckham has cemented her space in the fashion world through her industry-adored eponymous label.

She's one of the few singers-turned-entrepreneurs who has reached the top of her game with her business venture - earning a permanent spot at Paris Fashion Week is no easy feat.

Stylists across the globe dress their A-list clients in her luxuriously feminine designs - from Julia Roberts to Sydney Sweeney, she's a regular name in the wardrobes of many of Hollywood's most idolised fashion muses.

Victoria often champions the iconic piece

Now, the 50-year-old former Spice Girl has reached the costume department in Netflix's thrilling series The Diplomat starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi and Allison Janney.

In episode five of season two, Vice President of the United States Grace Penn (played by Allison Janney) is dressed in a mustard-hued high-neck blouse, paired with beige trousers. Victoria Beckham's 'frame' belt in black with its signature gold statement buckle completed her sophisticated power look.

Allison Janney plays VP Grace Penn in The Diplomat Season 2. She wore the 'Frame' belt by Victoria Beckham

In the same episode, Grace Penn discusses the importance of fashion as a Vice President. "It's a visual world," she says, "your face will appear in the media an average of 12,000 times a day. Every classroom in America, every embassy in the world, will hang your picture on the wall - it's soft power."

She continues: "If you're representing 300 million Americans whose healthcare is failing, whose planet is burning, and whose future might get a little better or a little bit worse based on what you do in the course of a day, it's best to look like the care of your trousers wasn't more than you can manage."

© Netflix Frame Belt - Victoria Beckham

Appearing on a character as high profile as the VPOTUS highlights the timeless elegance and global appeal of Victoria's designs, blending high fashion with contemporary power dressing for influential figures both on and off-screen.

Is there anything the British icon can't do?