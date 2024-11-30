Hailey Bieber made a case for cropped knitwear and we’re taking notes

Feeling stuck for winter outfit inspo? Head to Hailey Bieber’s Instagram feed and all your sartorial woes will vanish.

The model and Rhode founder is never short of covetable looks that continue to inspire the Gen Z population. Despite her recent venture into motherhood, Hailey has wasted no time in gathering a delightful winter wardrobe, ripe and ready to inspire her substantial following in time for the cosy season.

On Friday, the 28-year-old shared a string of new outfits via social media. From cashmere lemon yellow knits to secretary-chic glasses (oh-so Nineties), Hailey’s post was brimming with dopamine-inducing looks - including a cropped knit number that caught our attention.

© @haileybieber The Rhode founder opted for luxurious layers

One of the images including in the carousel showcased Hailey in a layered cropped grey jumper, worn under a longline leather coat in a Seventies tan hue and teamed with some low-rise black trousers.

A cinnamon nail polish and a loose, bun hairstyle with choppy layers to frame the face oozed autumnal aura. Hailey sported her go-to pair of secretary glasses with narrow oval frames, a style that has been inching their way into the zeitgeist for a while now - first spotted earlier this year on the likes of Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish and Julia Fox. The model captioned the post: “November aka the best month of the year.”

© Instagram Hailey also shared a new photo of her baby boy Jack

It’s become overly apparent that there are few things in the style sphere that Hailey can’t pull off. Earlier this month, the self-professed nepo baby fully embraced Scorpio season, dolling herself up in a large fur coat with nothing underneath.

Channelling pure 'Mob Wife' energy, the Saint Laurent muse made a major 'less is more' statement, proving that post-natal attire needn’t ever be boring.

Safe to say since the birth of her son Jack Blues Bieber three months ago, Hailey and husband Justin have ensured that even as new parents their impeccable style game refuses to be interrupted.