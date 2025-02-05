Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton styles unlikely trousers with a 2025 wardrobe must-have piece
Subscribe
Kate Middleton styles unlikely trousers with a 2025 wardrobe must-have piece
Princess of Wales departs after attending the launch of the Bobeam Tree Trail at the National Portrait Gallery on February 4, 2025 in London, England. The interactive trail is a new project, from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, based on the new Shaping Us Framework aimed at supporting the development of crucial social and emotional skills in under fives. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Princess Kate styles unlikely trousers with a 2025 wardrobe must-have piece

The Princess of Wales visited schoolchildren during an outing to the National Portrait Gallery and paired pinstripes with the ultimate on-trend jacket

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Tuesday the Princess of Wales stepped out in London to visit school children who were on a school trip to the National Portrait Gallery. 

Kate boarded a minibus to join a group of four and five-year-olds to explore The Bobeam Tree Trail, which is based on work by her Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

 The princess oozed cool girl glamour in a pair of pinstripe trousers, a matching roll-neck jumper and a luxe chocolate brown blazer by Petar Petrov.

Kate Middleton wearing brown blazer over black turtleneck and pinstriped trousers© Getty
Kate styled pinstripe trousers with a brown blazer

Pinstripes made an unlikely reappearance in this winter, with the Princess, Alexa Chung and Emma Corrin among the many who’ve given the classic workwear style a contemporary makeover for all kinds of outings, from dinners to royal duties and fashion weeks.

Kate schooled us in styling the classic design for 2025 by pairing it with her buttery brown on-trend blazer. 

Luxe chocolate hues have become the new black for an added touch of sophistication. From jackets to bikinis to mini dresses, It-girls are flaunting their fashion prowess with various shades of decadent brown. 

woman walking to gallery holding child's hand© Getty Images
Her jacket is a 2025 must-have piece

“Whilst there’s an array of different hues that fall under the brown umbrella, this season it's the deep, rich chocolate brown that has taken favour and was spotted on the AW24 runways of Fendi, Hermès and Saint Laurent.," expalins the H! Fashion team.

“When it comes to styling it, the versatility of the shade is something to be admired. Whilst it works with other neutrals like blacks, greys and whites, it also works to balance out statement colours too, such as a bright red or yellow. The shades richness combined with cosy winter fabrics results in a timeless elegance that instantly elevates any look.” 

Princess Kate is the unofficial queen (pun intended) of tailoring. From bold red power suits to showstopping purple pieces, she's a fashion go-to for preppy style inspiration with a contemporary edge.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More