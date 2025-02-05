Princess Kate styles unlikely trousers with a 2025 wardrobe must-have piece

On Tuesday the Princess of Wales stepped out in London to visit school children who were on a school trip to the National Portrait Gallery.

Kate boarded a minibus to join a group of four and five-year-olds to explore The Bobeam Tree Trail, which is based on work by her Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

The princess oozed cool girl glamour in a pair of pinstripe trousers, a matching roll-neck jumper and a luxe chocolate brown blazer by Petar Petrov.

© Getty Kate styled pinstripe trousers with a brown blazer

Pinstripes made an unlikely reappearance in this winter, with the Princess, Alexa Chung and Emma Corrin among the many who’ve given the classic workwear style a contemporary makeover for all kinds of outings, from dinners to royal duties and fashion weeks.

Kate schooled us in styling the classic design for 2025 by pairing it with her buttery brown on-trend blazer.

Luxe chocolate hues have become the new black for an added touch of sophistication. From jackets to bikinis to mini dresses, It-girls are flaunting their fashion prowess with various shades of decadent brown.

© Getty Images Her jacket is a 2025 must-have piece

“Whilst there’s an array of different hues that fall under the brown umbrella, this season it's the deep, rich chocolate brown that has taken favour and was spotted on the AW24 runways of Fendi, Hermès and Saint Laurent.," expalins the H! Fashion team.

“When it comes to styling it, the versatility of the shade is something to be admired. Whilst it works with other neutrals like blacks, greys and whites, it also works to balance out statement colours too, such as a bright red or yellow. The shades richness combined with cosy winter fabrics results in a timeless elegance that instantly elevates any look.”

Princess Kate is the unofficial queen (pun intended) of tailoring. From bold red power suits to showstopping purple pieces, she's a fashion go-to for preppy style inspiration with a contemporary edge.