Sydney Sweeney wore Angelina Jolie's Oscars gown and looked breathtaking

Leave it to fashion's latest muse Sydney Sweeney to step out at the world's most enviable party with a sleek new hairdo and a glamorous Hollywood gown that was previously worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Academy Awards.

Last night the world's most famed silver screen stars descended on Los Angeles Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the 96th Academy Awards. As per usual it was a night of celebration, opulence and gilded glamour like never before, many of our favourites inspiring a new wave of notable styles, including peplum hemlines, plunging necklines and floating straps.

© Getty This might be Syd's best look yet

Sydney, who didn’t attend the actual Oscars ceremony this year saved her ensemble for arguably the most important part of the night: The Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The Euphoria star chose to pay homage to the great Angelina Jolie, wearing the exact same archive Marc Bouwer plunging neckline silk white gown that the A-lister donned to the 2004 Awards. The simple yet elegant open-back gown fit the star like a glove, accentuating her curves perfectly with the addition of ruched hip detailing.

© Getty Angelina Jolie in the same dress at The 76th Annual Academy Awards

Fashion fans were quick to notice Sydney's uncanny resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, especially with her new bouncy side-part bob which she debuted at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week showcase.

Sydney paired her gown with a custom-made 63-carat diamond necklace and earring set from Messika. As for her glam, Syd kept things fresh-faced, donning the most perfect nude-hued lipstick and a simple shimmer eye look.

It’s safe to say that Sydney has quickly skyrocketed to the top spot on our fashion watch list, and if this iconic ensemble is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see what the rest of 2024 has in store for the blonde-bobbed goddess.