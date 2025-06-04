Margot Robbie opens doors to 'familial' private sanctuary with husband

Margot Robbie might be an instantly recognisable face thanks to her many roles in big-budget movies, but she and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are also successful with their behind-the-camera ventures.

The couple, who wed in 2016 and welcomed their first child at the end of last year, run their own production company, LuckyChap, which has been the company behind major films including Saltburn, and the Margot-led titles, I, Tonya and Barbie.

Margot and Tom, both 34, met in London and began dating around 2014 and soon after began their company from their flat in the UK capital.

Since then, they've found global success and opened the doors to their LuckyChap HQ in Los Angeles to reveal the super chic space they call their "creative space" with a "familial" feel.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley married in 2014 and welcomed their first child together in 2024

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's 'house-style' private space

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Margot and Tom shared how they, along with their designer Scarlett Hessian and fellow LuckyChap founder, Josey McNamara, designed their space with creativity in mind.

Chatting with the publication, British-born Tom said they wanted to space to have a "house-style, familial feeling."

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley run their production company in Los Angeles View post on Instagram

There are also clever nods to their films peppered throughout the space, including props from the Barbie movie. "These are the exact chairs from the Mattel boardroom scene with Will Ferrell," revealed Tom.

The space features a chic screening room, swish interior highlights such as a huge conference table with beautiful green and gold tones, plus sky-high ceilings for an airy finish.

There is also a rooftop terrace where Margot insists she works best. "I'm not very good at staying inside," she told AD. "So if I'm reading scripts or having lunch or even doing meetings, I go up to the terrace."

© Scott Garfitt, Getty Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Nominees' Party, Supported By Bulgari at The National Gallery

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's impressive property portfolio

Meanwhile, Margot and Tom might have welcomed the world into their HQ, but they're a bit more private when it comes to their homes.

The pair own a lavish beach-house style home said to be worth more than $6 million. Margot and Tom's home is on Venice Beach, which is just a convenient 25-minute drive from the centre of Los Angeles, where their swish new office is located.

© Vogue, YouTube Margot showed off one of her homes in LA in a video interview with Vogue interview

However, Margot and Tom also previously owned a staggering property in the centre of LA. The house was 3,300 square feet and sits on 0.15 acres of land. It boasted ocean views, a wine cellar, a pool, and multiple bedrooms.

They've also owned an enormous house in the Hollywood Hills that they eventually listed to rent.

© Kevin Mazur Margot and Tom have been together for over ten years and are new parents to a baby boy

Margot and Tom also own property on Australia's Gold Coast, Margot's homeland.

In a previous interview, The Wolf of Wall Street actress shared her desire to raise kids in her native country. She revealed of her future children: "They'll be here. The kids will be in Australia."

Although Margot's comments were published before she became a mother, it was certainly clear that she and Tom are certainly tempted to relocate more permanently Down Under with their expanding family.