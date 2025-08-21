I get endless compliments on these $35 mesh flats from Target that look just like the $950 Alaïa designer pair

I'll start off by saying, I'm a fashion lover on a budget, so I'm all about finding good lookalikes of the designer items that are out of my budget.

I think my most recent purchase might be my best one yet though – it was on a trip to Target where I found a pair of mesh flats for $34.99 that look just like a designer pair I've had my eye on. I couldn't resist buying them, and yes they've been a hit ever since.

Last week, as I traveled in Paris, I wore the flats while splurging on a GANNI handbag. A super stylish attendant pointed at my shoes and asked: "Are those the Alaïa flats?" I proudly responded: "No, these are actually from Target."

I have to admit, it's a joyful feeling when someone confuses your lookalike shoes for a designer pair. I bought them because I liked them, and yes, they did remind me of the Alaïa pair but the fact a very chic Parisian woman mistaken them for designer, I felt pretty smug at that moment in time.

© Tess Hill These Alaïa lookalikes can be paired with anything

For the uninitiated, the Alaïa mesh flats sell for $950. Lined with lambskin with a 100% rubber sole, they are a chic addition to daily outfits. And they are worn by some of the most fashionable celebrities out there. Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Collins, Margot Robbie, and Anne Hathaway have all been spotted in them.

© GC Images Lily Collins wearing her Alaïa flats

If you're like me, you simply cannot afford the Alaïa flats. $950 is a huge portion of my monthly rent! But, because I love fashion and accessories I often opt for the lookalikes of luxury items instead.

© Tess Hill I love my Alaïa lookalikes

Of course, my Target flats are not made of lambskin. Instead, they are lined with 100% Polyurethane – otherwise known as faux leather. The sole of the shoe is only 45% rubber, unlike the Alaïa version. The materials aren't as fine, but I love my shoes regardless.

Since I purchased them in April. I've worn the flats countless times. I even packed them for a friend's wedding to change into after walking around in heels because they're that comfortable.

How I style my Target mesh flat shoes

© Tess Hill The flats are a great summer shoe

I pair my mesh flats with baggy jeans while trying to master a fashionista look. I wear them with mini skirts and dresses and even my denim shorts. Because they are mesh, I have to make sure my toenails are fresh and colorful.

And because they are so comfortable, I am able to walk around cities in them. Aside from wearing them all throughout Paris on my 10-day trip, I regularly wear them out in New York City and to work.