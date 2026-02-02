The 2026 naked dress wars have begun - just ask Chappell Roan

Thought the daring naked dressing aesthetic was a thing of the past? Think again, because Chappell Roan just proved that the favourable celebrity style aesthetic is very much sticking around for the year ahead.

Stepping onto the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday night, the 27-year-old Pink Pony Club singer took style cues from the Hollywood elite, posing in a custom sheer burgundy look from Mugler.

The dress, or lack of, was draped to perfection. It was fixed to her by two prosthetic nipple piercings, making the global pop-sensation the talk of the town at the annual awards ceremony.

© FilmMagic The singer colour-blocked in all-burgundy for the night

She styled the designer dress over black underwear and accessorised with an ethereal cape made from the same floating fabric, a pair of strappy block heels and a dazzling choker necklace.

The adventurous ensemble has caused quite the commotion online - with many fashion fans defending the look, yet others calling it ‘illegal.’ The divisive dress in question took inspiration from Thierry Mugler’s SS98 collection, which saw a similar nipple piercing design float down the catwalk. Though on this occasion, the silk black fabric was actually fixed to the model's real piercings - it was the 90s after all.

Arguably, the most notable and daring fashion trend of 2025 was the ‘naked dress’ movement,H! Fashion's Tania Leslau explains why it made such a mark: “After Cannes Film Festival banned the dress code for 2025, fans of the flirtatious fad doubled down on their love for all-things sheer - ensuring that no red carpet went without at least one stellar naked look for all to coo over. Clearly, women took issue with this policing of their bodies. Celebrities collectively banded together to show off their assets on the red carpet - proving that showing a little skin never hurts.”

Chappell Roan isn’t the only famous face making sure the 'barely there' aesthetic has a place in 2026. Just last week, Margot Robbie was seen on official Wuthering Heights press tour business, sporting a luxe lace black dress from McQueen, to sit and chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

© GC Images Margot's luxe lace look oozed It-Girl prowess © GC Images Teyana's daring look turned heads in all the right ways

Days before Margot made headlines, Teyana Taylor was seen serving outside the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris, dressing to impress in a lacy sheer dress and tuxedo blazer combo.

It's a rare occurrence in the style sphere that an aesthetic or trend sticks around for multiple repeating seasons, but it’s safe to say that the ‘naked dress’ fad is anything but, and we have Chappell to thank.