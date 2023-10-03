Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Victoria Beckham's dance background inspired the makeup at her Paris Fashion Week show

Subscribe

Subscribe

How Victoria Beckham's dance background inspired the makeup at her Paris Fashion Week show

Lead MUA Fara Homidi created a fusion of femininity and edge

British singer, fashion designer and businesswoman Victoria Beckham, 'Posh Spice', of girl group the Spice Girls, Paris, 1996. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Share this:

Victoria Beckham recently unveiled her Spring/Summer 2024 collection in a mesmerising fashion show that left the audience in awe. 

What made the show truly memorable however was the inspiration behind the makeup, deeply rooted in Victoria's passion for dance.

Having spent her formative years immersed in the world of classic and contemporary ballet, Victoria Beckham's connection with dance remains profound. The SS24 Collection explored the emotional and somatic imprints of ballet on clothing and the way the body gracefully carries these creations. The challenge was to blend modern sensibility with femininity, a task expertly undertaken by lead makeup artist Fara Homidi.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Fashion designer Victoria Beckham at the runway during the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)© Estrop
Victoria Beckham on the runway at the end of her SS24 PFW show

 “With Victoria she always wants an edge, so my task was how do you bring something together that has a modern sensibility but also still feels feminine,” said Fara. The A-list MUA's vision was artfully achieved by focusing on the eyes. Using the Victoria Beckham Beauty’s ‘Vast Lash’ mascara, Fara created a look that was intense and captivating. The addition of feather lash cut-outs, strategically placed on the inner and outer corners of the eyes, added a touch of drama and allure.

MORE: Harper Beckham is angelic in slip dress for mum Victoria Beckham's Paris show

“Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash mascara gives an intensity to look, you can really build it, in conjunction with the lashes, you get that pop,” explained Fara after the show. The skin was kept natural, with a velvety texture, allowing the eyes to steal the spotlight. Fara's masterful use of mascara brought forth a look that was not just powerful but also elegant.

Victoria Beckham performs with the Spice Girls for their first ever live performance together (Photo by John Stanton/WireImage)© John Stanton
Victoria Beckham was a dancer before joining the Spice Girls

According to the Spice Girl-turned fashion mogul her cult-favourite mascara embodies the essence of the ‘Victoria Standard’ aka: 12-hour wear, flake-proof, smudge-proof, sweat-proof, and humidity-proof. It's also vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and ophthalmologist-tested, making it safe for contact lens wearers. The mascara, priced at £30 with its enduring and smudge-proof formula apparently, “ensures bold and voluminous lashes” for over 12 hours. 

VB's show makeup is a tribute to the fusion of femininity and edge, capturing the essence of dance and translating it into visual artistry.

Other topics

More Beauty

See more