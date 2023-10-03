How Victoria Beckham's dance background inspired the makeup at her Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham recently unveiled her Spring/Summer 2024 collection in a mesmerising fashion show that left the audience in awe.

What made the show truly memorable however was the inspiration behind the makeup, deeply rooted in Victoria's passion for dance.

Having spent her formative years immersed in the world of classic and contemporary ballet, Victoria Beckham's connection with dance remains profound. The SS24 Collection explored the emotional and somatic imprints of ballet on clothing and the way the body gracefully carries these creations. The challenge was to blend modern sensibility with femininity, a task expertly undertaken by lead makeup artist Fara Homidi.

© Estrop Victoria Beckham on the runway at the end of her SS24 PFW show

“With Victoria she always wants an edge, so my task was how do you bring something together that has a modern sensibility but also still feels feminine,” said Fara. The A-list MUA's vision was artfully achieved by focusing on the eyes. Using the Victoria Beckham Beauty’s ‘Vast Lash’ mascara, Fara created a look that was intense and captivating. The addition of feather lash cut-outs, strategically placed on the inner and outer corners of the eyes, added a touch of drama and allure.

“Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash mascara gives an intensity to look, you can really build it, in conjunction with the lashes, you get that pop,” explained Fara after the show. The skin was kept natural, with a velvety texture, allowing the eyes to steal the spotlight. Fara's masterful use of mascara brought forth a look that was not just powerful but also elegant.

© John Stanton Victoria Beckham was a dancer before joining the Spice Girls

According to the Spice Girl-turned fashion mogul her cult-favourite mascara embodies the essence of the ‘Victoria Standard’ aka: 12-hour wear, flake-proof, smudge-proof, sweat-proof, and humidity-proof. It's also vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and ophthalmologist-tested, making it safe for contact lens wearers. The mascara, priced at £30 with its enduring and smudge-proof formula apparently, “ensures bold and voluminous lashes” for over 12 hours.

VB's show makeup is a tribute to the fusion of femininity and edge, capturing the essence of dance and translating it into visual artistry.