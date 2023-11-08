9 Glamorous Party Season Hairstyles to Try in 2023

Party season is just a stone's throw away – and it's time to start prepping.

The festive period and Christmas calls for a level of glam that may well fall beyond the realms of your usual go-to hair look. In December, more is more. We don't make the rules…

If you're in the mood for some high-octane seasonal hair inspiration, we've got a bumper crop of Instagram recommendations. Party season glamour is the celebrity hairstylist’s bread and butter – and we're well-poised to soak up their wealth of beauty knowledge.

MORE: Lisa Eldridge's guide to festive glamour: 'grown-up' glitter, decadent smoky eyes and the post-party skin reset

READ: The best sustainable party dresses to rent or buy this festive season

Hello! Fashion shares the best party season hairstyles to try in 2023:

The Gift That Keeps on Giving

© Instagram / @halleybrisker Created by @halleybrisker

Let's just take a moment for this exceptional sculptural look - in fact, we bow down.

MORE: 2024 beauty trends to have on your radar

READ: Party makeup ideas for the ultimate festive glam

The Hollywood Bombshell Curls

© Instagram / @cwoodhair Created by @cwoodhair

Arguably Hollywood Bombshell side-swept curls work all year round, but alongside a crimson red lip the result is categorically festive.

The Wet Look with Pearl Slides

© Instagram / @mararoszak Created by @mararoszak

If you're rocking a shorter style, consider slicking your hair to one side and going hard on the embellishment. It's giving Snow Queen, and we're into it.

The Voluminous Mid-Bun

© Instagram / @kimblehaircare Created by @kimblehaircare

If you have a lot of glitz going on in the jewellery department, consider allowing your earrings to take centre stage by wearing your hair scraped back off your head in a high-drama bun.

The Messy Low-Pony

© Instagram / @georgenorthwood Created by @georgenorthwood

For a more ethereal Christmas look, team an unfussy ponytail alongside sheer ruffles.

The Pinned Curls

© Instagram / @hairbymichellecultan Created by @hairbymichellecultan

Casual, calculated and effortlessly cool, this look featuring long curls pinned at the sides is perfect if you're pressed for time.

The Bow-Adorned Bun

© Instagram / @justinemarjan Created by @justinemarjan

Sleek and balletic, this elegant updo would look beautiful alongside a gown with a clean, off-the-shoulder neckline.

The Flicky Pony

© Instagram / @jennifer_yepez Created by @jennifer_yepez

It's giving 1960s It-girl, and we're very much on board. Consider a flicky pony if you're currently sporting mid-length locks.

The Fluffy Updo

© Instagram / @vernonfrancois Created by @vernonfrancois

This look is giving textural high drama, and we love the addition of a braid along the hairline.