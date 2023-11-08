Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 party season hairstyles to try in 2023

9 Glamorous Party Season Hairstyles to Try in 2023

Here are the coolest hairstyles to try for a dose of festive glam…

Three party season hairstyles
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
Party season is just a stone's throw away – and it's time to start prepping. 

 The festive period and Christmas calls for a level of glam that may well fall beyond the realms of your usual go-to hair look. In December, more is more. We don't make the rules… 

 If you're in the mood for some high-octane seasonal hair inspiration, we've got a bumper crop of Instagram recommendations. Party season glamour is the celebrity hairstylist’s bread and butter – and we're well-poised to soak up their wealth of beauty knowledge.   

 Hello! Fashion shares the best party season hairstyles to try in 2023:

 The Gift That Keeps on Giving  

Three-dimensional bow hairstyle © Instagram / @halleybrisker
Created by @halleybrisker

Let's just take a moment for this exceptional sculptural look - in fact, we bow down. 

 The Hollywood Bombshell Curls

Hollywood bombshell curls © Instagram / @cwoodhair
Created by @cwoodhair

 Arguably Hollywood Bombshell side-swept curls work all year round, but alongside a crimson red lip the result is categorically festive. 

The Wet Look with Pearl Slides  

Wet-look hair with pearl-encrusted slides © Instagram / @mararoszak
Created by @mararoszak

If you're rocking a shorter style, consider slicking your hair to one side and going hard on the embellishment. It's giving Snow Queen, and we're into it. 

The Voluminous Mid-Bun 

The Voluminous Mid-Bun © Instagram / @kimblehaircare
Created by @kimblehaircare

If you have a lot of glitz going on in the jewellery department, consider allowing your earrings to take centre stage by wearing your hair scraped back off your head in a high-drama bun. 

The Messy Low-Pony 

Messy low ponytail © Instagram / @georgenorthwood
Created by @georgenorthwood

For a more ethereal Christmas look, team an unfussy ponytail alongside sheer ruffles. 

The Pinned Curls 

Long black curls pinned at the sides © Instagram / @hairbymichellecultan
Created by @hairbymichellecultan

Casual, calculated and effortlessly cool, this look featuring long curls pinned at the sides is perfect if you're pressed for time.

The Bow-Adorned Bun  

Bow-adorned bun© Instagram / @justinemarjan
Created by @justinemarjan

Sleek and balletic, this elegant updo would look beautiful alongside a gown with a clean, off-the-shoulder neckline. 

The Flicky Pony 

Flicky ponytail © Instagram / @jennifer_yepez
Created by @jennifer_yepez

It's giving 1960s It-girl, and we're very much on board. Consider a flicky pony if you're currently sporting mid-length locks.

The Fluffy Updo 

Fluffy updo with braids around the hairline © Instagram / @vernonfrancois
Created by @vernonfrancois

This look is giving textural high drama, and we love the addition of a braid along the hairline. 

