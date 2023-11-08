9 Glamorous Party Season Hairstyles to Try in 2023

Party season is just a stone's throw away – and it's time to start prepping.
The festive period and Christmas calls for a level of glam that may well fall beyond the realms of your usual go-to hair look. In December, more is more. We don't make the rules…
If you're in the mood for some high-octane seasonal hair inspiration, we've got a bumper crop of Instagram recommendations. Party season glamour is the celebrity hairstylist’s bread and butter – and we're well-poised to soak up their wealth of beauty knowledge.
Hello! Fashion shares the best party season hairstyles to try in 2023:
The Gift That Keeps on Giving
Let's just take a moment for this exceptional sculptural look - in fact, we bow down.
The Hollywood Bombshell Curls
Arguably Hollywood Bombshell side-swept curls work all year round, but alongside a crimson red lip the result is categorically festive.
The Wet Look with Pearl Slides
If you're rocking a shorter style, consider slicking your hair to one side and going hard on the embellishment. It's giving Snow Queen, and we're into it.
The Voluminous Mid-Bun
If you have a lot of glitz going on in the jewellery department, consider allowing your earrings to take centre stage by wearing your hair scraped back off your head in a high-drama bun.
The Messy Low-Pony
For a more ethereal Christmas look, team an unfussy ponytail alongside sheer ruffles.
The Pinned Curls
Casual, calculated and effortlessly cool, this look featuring long curls pinned at the sides is perfect if you're pressed for time.
The Bow-Adorned Bun
Sleek and balletic, this elegant updo would look beautiful alongside a gown with a clean, off-the-shoulder neckline.
The Flicky Pony
It's giving 1960s It-girl, and we're very much on board. Consider a flicky pony if you're currently sporting mid-length locks.
The Fluffy Updo
This look is giving textural high drama, and we love the addition of a braid along the hairline.