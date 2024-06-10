10 straw hats to shop in 2024 that are anything but frumpy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



With holiday season slowly rolling around, we’re starting to prep our checking packlist. At the top of our list is of course sun cream, alongside our usual mainstays of summer dresses, matching co-ords, basket bags and strappy sandals.

This year, we’ve got a new contender to add to our list: the straw hat. An oversized style channels the boho chic trend, whilst a bucket hat gives a more edgier feel. We’re seeing It’s important to remain protected from the sun, but doing it in a stylish way is a must.

This year, we’ve seen a number of different straw hat iterations cropping up. From the timeless wide brim, bucket hat versions, visors and fedoras, there’s a style to suit everyone. Accessories are key when it comes to styling your summer outfits and can totally change a look, so make sure to factor them in when you’re planning what to wear.

© Christian Vierig Amelie Stanescu's floppy straw COS hat is fashion forward, not frumpy

MORE: The 15 most stylish Royal Ascot hats of all time

RELATED: Best designer hat brands for weddings and races in 2024

When it comes to styling, there are no rules when it comes to your straw hat. Whether you pair it with a white floaty dress and sandals, or instead opt for a matching co-ord, the contrasting texture will complement any look. Match it with a straw bag and sandals, or instead keep it as the core focus of your accessories.

Sun hats definitely are not a replacement for sun cream, that’s an absolute essential in summer, however, they do help provide added protection from UV rays.

Hello! Fashion’s Junior Beauty Writer, Lydia Mormen says "It's a no-brainer that when you're sat in the sun you should be applying and re-applying sunscreen to keep your skin protected and wearing a hat is a great added layer of protection for the delicate skin on your face and neck. The only thing better than slathering on the sunscreen is staying in the shade and these wide rim options will provide plenty."

MORE: An expert guide to choosing a fascinator hat that will suit you

RELATED: The 10 best bucket hats for major festival vibes

Whether you’re lounging by a pool, snoozing on the beach or even just spending the afternoon in your garden, we’ve rounded up the 10 best straw hats to add to your basket.

The 10 Best straw hats to shop now...

1/ 10 Mirabel Grosgrain-Trimmed Straw Sunhat Eugenia Kim The Details Measurements: Brim Depth: 16.5cm / 6.5in, Circumference: 53cm / 20.9in, Width: 48cm / 18.9in

Brim Depth: 16.5cm / 6.5in, Circumference: 53cm / 20.9in, Width: 48cm / 18.9in Shipping: £7 Standard Delivery



£7 Standard Delivery Returns: Free within 28 days via drop-off point or home collection

Eugenia Kim is our go-to brand when it comes to straw hats for summer. They have such a large range and a style to suit everyones taste. We love this oversized style with the black ribbon around the crown. £470.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 2/ 10 Wide Brim Straw Hat Arket The Details Composition: 100% Straw

100% Straw Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery

£5 Standard Delivery Returns: £3 within 30 days

Arket is our high-street holy grail brand for capsule wardrobe essentials. This flat crown wide brim hat oozes elegance and will instantly elevate any outfit. £47.00 AT ARKET 3/ 10 Leather And Webbing-Trimmed Striped Raffia Bucket Hat Loewe x Paula's Ibiza The Details Composition: 100% Raffia; Trim: 100% Calf Leather

100% Raffia; Trim: 100% Calf Leather Shipping: £7 Standard Delivery

£7 Standard Delivery Returns: Free within 28 days via drop-off point or home collection Loewe and Paula's Ibiza have done another summer collab which is one of our personal favourites. This is the perfect style to slip on to wander round the town on holiday, or even on your daily commute from home to office. £550.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 4/ 10 Vista Straw Hat Free People The Details Composition: 100% Paper Straw



100% Paper Straw Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery

£6 Standard Delivery Returns: Free within 30 days Australian brand Lack of Color products are handmade and sustainability and ethical practises are essential to them. With its dipped crown and leather adjustable chin strap, this woven straw hat is so stylish. £118.00 AT FREE PEOPLE 5/ 10 Woven Straw Hat COS The Details Composition: 80% FSC Mix Paper, 20% Recycled Paper

80% FSC Mix Paper, 20% Recycled Paper Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery

£4 Standard Delivery Returns: Free within 28 days

Black is a great alternative colour if you want something a bit different to the usual beige hue. This slouchy style from COS is intricately woven and will top off any look. £55.00 AT COS 6/ 10 Raffia Sun Hat Gant The Details Composition: 100% Vegetable Fiber



100% Vegetable Fiber Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery

£3.95 Standard Delivery Returns: Free within 30 days

With its beige colourway and embroidered Gant script at the front, this straw hat will add a stylish finish to any outfit. We'd pair with a floaty dress and some gladiator sandals. £135.00 £81.00 AT GANT 7/ 10 Wide Brim Fringed Raffia Hat The White Company The Details Composition: 100% Raffia



100% Raffia Shipping: £3.50 Standard Delivery

£3.50 Standard Delivery Returns: £2.50 within 30 days

We love the fringed edges and cream ribbon band around the crown. To compliment the hat, we'd style with cream espadrille wedges and opt for a bright printed dress. £65.00 AT THE WHITE COMPANY 8/ 10 Le Bob Soli Brand-Patch Raffia Bucket Hat Jacquemus The Details Sizes: 56cm, 58cm or 60cm



56cm, 58cm or 60cm Shipping: £5.95 Standard Delivery



£5.95 Standard Delivery Returns: Free within 14 days

With its contrasting leather debossed logo patch and trim, we love this bucket hat style iteration. It will give your outfit a contemporary feel whilst still giving it a chic finish. £330.00 AT SELFRIDGES 9/ 10 Straw And Printed Silk Sunhat Zimmermann The Details Composition: 100% Raffia With Silk Scarf



100% Raffia With Silk Scarf Shipping: Free on all orders



Free on all orders Returns: Free within 15 days

Zimmermann is an all-round elegant brand and their accessories are no exception. We love the oversized style of this straw hat and the print gives something a bit different. The silk scarf is removable, so as the weather cools, you can wear it around your neck instead. £395.00 £235.00 AT ZIMMERMANN 10/ 10 Straw Wide Brim Hat Marks & Spencer The Details Composition: 100% Straw

100% Straw Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery

£3.99 Standard Delivery Returns: Free within 35 days

We love the contrasting tone scalloped edge on this M&S hat, this is a great everyday basic style for summer. We'd style with black sandals and bag to match to the hat. £39.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: I chose straw hats and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste.

I chose straw hats and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste. Price: From designer delights to high street statements, I have chosen a range of products from various price points to cater to everyone.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.