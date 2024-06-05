Skip to main contentSkip to footer
UK graduation dresses: What to wear under your gown
Digital Cover wish-list

19 of the chicest graduation dresses for 2024

We've taken the stress out of finding the perfect dress to get your diploma in

Chloe Gallacher
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
As university draws to a close and endless possibilities, excitement and optimism await with regards to your future, graduation season is upon us. Exams, hours of studying and dissertation stress is finally over and it's now finally time to relax.

A day for celebration and rounding up your years of education, the last thing you want to be worried about is what to wear. Yes, you’ll have your gown and cap, but the more pressing matter is what you’ll have on underneath.

Take inspo from Lea Naumann and opt for a sorbet shade for a fresh, summer feel© Christian Vierig
Take inspo from Lea Naumann and opt for a sorbet shade for a fresh, summer feel

Most importantly, you want to be comfortable on the day. After all, you’ll be looking at the photos for years to come, so you want to be happy with what you chose and ensure it's a timeless, stylish outfit that still feels very you.

Thankfully in 2024 dress codes are out, so you don’t have to worry about that. I had my graduation in 2017 and still own and love the outfit I wore to my ceremony. I opted for a pastel pink broderie anglaise jumpsuit from Topshop with nude accessories - sadly, even though it was a July graduation, it rained the entire day thanks to the fact we live in the UK and the weather is entirely unpredictable (I'm not still bitter about it at all.)

What should I wear to graduation under a gown?

Whilst there is no official dress code, it is still a formal day so you should dress appropriately. We’re not talking cover up head-to-toe, but jeans and trainers are a no-go. Instead, opt for a polished, sophisticated style. Heels definitely aren’t a must, but go for formal, prettier style shoes. The official graduation ceremony is quite long and you do have to walk to receive your certificate, so we highly recommend something you feel comfortable and secure in. 

What colour should I wear to graduation?

Again, as there’s no dress code, we suggest a colour that you feel most comfortable in. There’s no such thing as an informal colour, as long as the outfit itself is a dressy style. 

Every university will have a different coloured academic stole, so you may want to compliment your outfit with that, but you can take the gown and stole off after the official ceremony anyway, so it’s not a must. As graduations usually take place in the summer, we would opt for a bright or pastel colour.

We’ve rounded up 19 of the best graduation dresses for you to shop ahead of your day:

  1. 1/19

    Masceo Twisted Crisp-Satin Maxi Dress

    Nanushka

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyester

    Editor's Note

    We'd style this with cream accessories and gold jewellery rather than a clashing tone to really keep focus on the dress. 

    With its twisted front and one shoulder style, this purple hued ensemble is oozes elegance for your graduation ceremony. The ultra-long silhouette allows you to pair with super high heels.

  2. 2/19

    Charo Ruiz

    Mutti Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress

    The Details

    • Composition: 60% Cotton, 20% Polyester, 20% Linen

    Editor's Note

    Broderie anglaise is a great option to go for for a summer ceremony. This Charo Ruiz dress is formal yet still summer appropriate and will keep you cool on the day.

    We love the split strap detailing and broderie anglaise detailing. We'd style this with green strappy sandals and matching bag to compliment the tones on the dress.

  3. 3/19

    Cream Ditzy Floral Hazel Midi Dress

    Nobody's Child

    The Details

    • Composition: 65% Lenzing Ecovero Viscose, 35% Viscose

    Editor's Note

    A floral is a timeless print that is perfect for a summer occasion. We love the contrasting cream and purple colourway.

    Even though it has a plunge neckline, this Nobody's Child number is still graduation appropriate. We love the tie strap detailing and the under the bust seam to add a slight contrast. We would style with cream accessories and a dainty necklace.

  4. 4/19

    Slim Satin Midi Dress

    & Other Stories

    The Details

    • Composition: 68% Acetate, 32% Viscose
    • Colourways: Black, Rose, Yellow and Blue

    Editor's Note

    A satin slip dress is an effortlessly chic timeless classic. You could rewear this dress to a number of different events and style in so many different ways, making it a core piece in your capsule wardrobe.

    A plain black slip dress is the epitome of chic. Either style with black accessories for a stylish all-black look, or go bold and opt for a block-coloured bright hue to inject colour into your look.

  5. 5/19

    Zinnia Bow Mini Dress

    Sister Jane

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyester

    Editor's Note

    Coquette-core is such a big trend for 2024 and this dress completely channels that. We love the satin bows and will have all eyes on you.

    With its plunging neckline and adorned in scattered bows, we adore this ultra-femme dress. Its boxy silhouette make this a definite comfort option whilst still looking stylish and sophisticated.

  6. 6/19

    Red/Multi Marble Print Dress

    Whistles

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Viscose - responsible fibres with a 100% Polyester lining

    Editor's Note

    If you want a printed dress but florals aren't your thing, this marble print is a great alternative.

    We love the bardot neckline with contrasting spaghetti straps. Embracing summer with its red and blue colourways, we'd style with cream or gold accessories.

  7. 7/19

    Pamela Dress

    Hunter Bell

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyester

    Editor's Note

    A bright colour is the perfect way to make a standout statement. 

    Just because its a mini dress, doesn't mean it isn't appropriate for a formal occasion. We love the tiered ruffle detailing and its A-line skirt creates such a flattering silhouette.

  8. 8/19

    Brown Linen One Shoulder Cut Out Detail Dress

    4th & Reckless

    The Details

    • Composition: 93% Polyester, 7% Linen

    Editor's Note

    Drop waist dresses are such a big trend this season. They elongate the body to enhance your silhouette and we've spotted them on the top designer runways.

    We love the asymmetric shape and cut-out side on this dress. A brown hue is a great option in summer if you don't want to go too dark with black.

  9. 9/19

    Fallingwater Tiered Gathered Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

    AJE.

    The Details:

    • Composition: 100% Cotton
    • Colourways: Pink and Ivory

    Editor's Note

    An ultra-puffed sleeve and pastel pink hue gives a super romantic feel.

    Aje is our go-to brand for gorgeous occasion wear dressing. We love the shirred panel detailing and cinched waist with contrasting puffed sleeves.

  10. 10/19

    The Ultimate Muse Strapless Dress

    Odd Muse

    The Details

    • Composition: 75% High Grade Polyester, 5% Spandex, 20% Rayon. Lining: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex
    • Colourways: Black and White

    Editor's Note

    If Pookie is a fan of the brand, so are we. An LBD is a wardrobe essential and this one ticks every box.

    With its cinched waist and strapless neckline, this LBD is the perfect dress for any occasion. It oozes elegance and we'd style it with classic court heels to finish the look.

  11. 11/19

    Tiered Floral-Print Cotton Midi Dress

    Zimmermann

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Cotton

    Editor's Note

    Australian brand Zimmermann ticks every box when it comes to dresses, we'd wear them to every event if we could.

    We love the patchwork iteration of this floral printed dress. Its flowing sleeves, tiered skirt and open back give an elevated finish.

  12. 12/19

    Scarf Print Maxi Dress

    Sandro

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyester

    Editor's Note

    Paisley is a timeless print and we love the contrasting yellow and green colourways of this dress for a fresh, summer feel.

    Style this dress with sorbet yellow strappy sandals and matching clutch to compliment the tones of the dress.

  13. 13/19

    Heather Blue Pleated Georgette Flounce Smock Dress

    Ganni

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Recycled Polyester
    • Colourways: Heather, Sugar Plum, Floral Azure Blue, Leopard Print, Pink, Tofu, Black, High Risk Red and Multicolour

    Editor's Note

    With a subtle floral print and pleated finish fabric, this gives a modern feel to a floral dress.

    This dress is a great option for a comfortable style. We love its ruffled, shirred square neckline and pleated fabric.

  14. 14/19

    Printed Tulle Dress

    Zara

    The Details

    • Composition: 94% Polyester, 6% Elastane

    Editor's Note

    We love this subtle ombré print with sheer overlay finish. Its sweetheart neckline will flatter any silhouette.

    We love the muted tones of this Zara number. Its sheer overlay gives an interesting finish and we'd style it with cream accessories to keep all eyes on the dress.

  15. 15/19

    Structured Chiffon Wide Sleeve Maxi Dress

    NAK-D

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyester

    Editor's Note

    A sunshine yellow dress is the perfect colour for a summer occasion. This floaty dress is perfect for an all-day event.

    With its subtle floral print, ruffled sleeves and cinched detailing underneath the bust, its such a flattering dress and perfect for a summer graduation.

  16. 16/19

    Broderie Anglaise Dress

    H&M

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyester with a 100% Cotton Lining.

    Editor's Note

    Broderie anglaise is a summer staple, especially an all-white ensemble. It gives a crisp, fresh feel on a hot day.

    We'd style an all-white dress with tan accessories for a minimalistic feel, or for the maximalist, opt for a bright, statement colour for a standout statement.

  17. 17/19

    Emerson Strapless Maxi Dress

    Abercrombie & Fitch

    The Details

    • Composition: Upper Body Lining: 98% Polyester, 2% Elastane. Body: 81% Viscose, 19% Nylon/Elastic:70% Polyester, 30% Rubber

    Editor's Note

    Abercrombie & Fitch are having a serious comeback and their dresses are at the top of our list. 

    With its garden green tone, pleated bust and flowy tiered skirt, we love this option for a plain, bright statement dress.

  18. 18/19

    Simena Stripe-Pattern Regular-Fit Woven Midi Dress

    Faithfull The Brand

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Lyocell

    Editor's Note

    Faithfull The Brand is our go-to brand when it comes to summer. If we're looking for printed dresses, they tick every box for us.

    We love a stripe and this squiggly style gives a modern take on the timeless print. Style this with cream accessories for a coherent, put-together finish.

  19. 19/19

    Cutout Shirred Shell Midi Dress

    Maje

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyester

    Editor's Note

    This dress is one we'll be reaching for for every different occasion in summer.

    With its tiered detailing, cut-out sides and pastel yellow hue, its the perfect piece for a summer ceremony. Style it with equally as light accessories for a clean feel.

How we chose:

  • Style: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best dresses, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering and were perfect and appropriate for a graduation.
  • Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've curated our graduation dress edit using a mix of high-street brands and luxe designer labels.

Why you should trust me:

I am H Fashion’s Style Writer with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

