19 of the chicest graduation dresses for 2024

As university draws to a close and endless possibilities, excitement and optimism await with regards to your future, graduation season is upon us. Exams, hours of studying and dissertation stress is finally over and it's now finally time to relax.

A day for celebration and rounding up your years of education, the last thing you want to be worried about is what to wear. Yes, you’ll have your gown and cap, but the more pressing matter is what you’ll have on underneath.

© Christian Vierig Take inspo from Lea Naumann and opt for a sorbet shade for a fresh, summer feel

Most importantly, you want to be comfortable on the day. After all, you’ll be looking at the photos for years to come, so you want to be happy with what you chose and ensure it's a timeless, stylish outfit that still feels very you.

Thankfully in 2024 dress codes are out, so you don’t have to worry about that. I had my graduation in 2017 and still own and love the outfit I wore to my ceremony. I opted for a pastel pink broderie anglaise jumpsuit from Topshop with nude accessories - sadly, even though it was a July graduation, it rained the entire day thanks to the fact we live in the UK and the weather is entirely unpredictable (I'm not still bitter about it at all.)

What should I wear to graduation under a gown?

Whilst there is no official dress code, it is still a formal day so you should dress appropriately. We’re not talking cover up head-to-toe, but jeans and trainers are a no-go. Instead, opt for a polished, sophisticated style. Heels definitely aren’t a must, but go for formal, prettier style shoes. The official graduation ceremony is quite long and you do have to walk to receive your certificate, so we highly recommend something you feel comfortable and secure in.

What colour should I wear to graduation?

Again, as there’s no dress code, we suggest a colour that you feel most comfortable in. There’s no such thing as an informal colour, as long as the outfit itself is a dressy style.

Every university will have a different coloured academic stole, so you may want to compliment your outfit with that, but you can take the gown and stole off after the official ceremony anyway, so it’s not a must. As graduations usually take place in the summer, we would opt for a bright or pastel colour.

We’ve rounded up 19 of the best graduation dresses for you to shop ahead of your day:

How we chose:

Style: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best dresses, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering and were perfect and appropriate for a graduation.

When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best dresses, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering and were perfect and appropriate for a graduation. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've curated our graduation dress edit using a mix of high-street brands and luxe designer labels.

Why you should trust me:

I am H Fashion’s Style Writer with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

