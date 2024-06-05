19 of the chicest graduation dresses for 2024

As university draws to a close and endless possibilities, excitement and optimism await with regards to your future, graduation season is upon us. Exams, hours of studying and dissertation stress is finally over and it's now finally time to relax.
A day for celebration and rounding up your years of education, the last thing you want to be worried about is what to wear. Yes, you’ll have your gown and cap, but the more pressing matter is what you’ll have on underneath.
You may also like
Most importantly, you want to be comfortable on the day. After all, you’ll be looking at the photos for years to come, so you want to be happy with what you chose and ensure it's a timeless, stylish outfit that still feels very you.
Thankfully in 2024 dress codes are out, so you don’t have to worry about that. I had my graduation in 2017 and still own and love the outfit I wore to my ceremony. I opted for a pastel pink broderie anglaise jumpsuit from Topshop with nude accessories - sadly, even though it was a July graduation, it rained the entire day thanks to the fact we live in the UK and the weather is entirely unpredictable (I'm not still bitter about it at all.)
What should I wear to graduation under a gown?
Whilst there is no official dress code, it is still a formal day so you should dress appropriately. We’re not talking cover up head-to-toe, but jeans and trainers are a no-go. Instead, opt for a polished, sophisticated style. Heels definitely aren’t a must, but go for formal, prettier style shoes. The official graduation ceremony is quite long and you do have to walk to receive your certificate, so we highly recommend something you feel comfortable and secure in.
What colour should I wear to graduation?
Again, as there’s no dress code, we suggest a colour that you feel most comfortable in. There’s no such thing as an informal colour, as long as the outfit itself is a dressy style.
Every university will have a different coloured academic stole, so you may want to compliment your outfit with that, but you can take the gown and stole off after the official ceremony anyway, so it’s not a must. As graduations usually take place in the summer, we would opt for a bright or pastel colour.
You may also like
We’ve rounded up 19 of the best graduation dresses for you to shop ahead of your day:
1/19
Masceo Twisted Crisp-Satin Maxi Dress
Nanushka
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
We'd style this with cream accessories and gold jewellery rather than a clashing tone to really keep focus on the dress.
With its twisted front and one shoulder style, this purple hued ensemble is oozes elegance for your graduation ceremony. The ultra-long silhouette allows you to pair with super high heels.
2/19
Charo Ruiz
Mutti Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress
The Details
Composition: 60% Cotton, 20% Polyester, 20% Linen
Editor's Note
Broderie anglaise is a great option to go for for a summer ceremony. This Charo Ruiz dress is formal yet still summer appropriate and will keep you cool on the day.
We love the split strap detailing and broderie anglaise detailing. We'd style this with green strappy sandals and matching bag to compliment the tones on the dress.
A floral is a timeless print that is perfect for a summer occasion. We love the contrasting cream and purple colourway.
Even though it has a plunge neckline, this Nobody's Child number is still graduation appropriate. We love the tie strap detailing and the under the bust seam to add a slight contrast. We would style with cream accessories and a dainty necklace.
4/19
Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
The Details
Composition: 68% Acetate, 32% Viscose
Colourways: Black, Rose, Yellow and Blue
Editor's Note
A satin slip dress is an effortlessly chic timeless classic. You could rewear this dress to a number of different events and style in so many different ways, making it a core piece in your capsule wardrobe.
A plain black slip dress is the epitome of chic. Either style with black accessories for a stylish all-black look, or go bold and opt for a block-coloured bright hue to inject colour into your look.
5/19
Zinnia Bow Mini Dress
Sister Jane
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
Coquette-core is such a big trend for 2024 and this dress completely channels that. We love the satin bows and will have all eyes on you.
With its plunging neckline and adorned in scattered bows, we adore this ultra-femme dress. Its boxy silhouette make this a definite comfort option whilst still looking stylish and sophisticated.
6/19
Red/Multi Marble Print Dress
Whistles
The Details
Composition: 100% Viscose - responsible fibres with a 100% Polyester lining
Editor's Note
If you want a printed dress but florals aren't your thing, this marble print is a great alternative.
We love the bardot neckline with contrasting spaghetti straps. Embracing summer with its red and blue colourways, we'd style with cream or gold accessories.
7/19
Pamela Dress
Hunter Bell
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
A bright colour is the perfect way to make a standout statement.
Just because its a mini dress, doesn't mean it isn't appropriate for a formal occasion. We love the tiered ruffle detailing and its A-line skirt creates such a flattering silhouette.
8/19
Brown Linen One Shoulder Cut Out Detail Dress
4th & Reckless
The Details
Composition: 93% Polyester, 7% Linen
Editor's Note
Drop waist dresses are such a big trend this season. They elongate the body to enhance your silhouette and we've spotted them on the top designer runways.
We love the asymmetric shape and cut-out side on this dress. A brown hue is a great option in summer if you don't want to go too dark with black.
Faithfull The Brand is our go-to brand when it comes to summer. If we're looking for printed dresses, they tick every box for us.
We love a stripe and this squiggly style gives a modern take on the timeless print. Style this with cream accessories for a coherent, put-together finish.
19/19
Cutout Shirred Shell Midi Dress
Maje
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
This dress is one we'll be reaching for for every different occasion in summer.
With its tiered detailing, cut-out sides and pastel yellow hue, its the perfect piece for a summer ceremony. Style it with equally as light accessories for a clean feel.
How we chose:
Style: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best dresses, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering and were perfect and appropriate for a graduation.
Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've curated our graduation dress edit using a mix of high-street brands and luxe designer labels.
Why you should trust me:
I am H Fashion’s Style Writer with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.