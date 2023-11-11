Everything we Want From the NET-A-PORTER Early Black Friday sale

Christmas always comes early for luxury fashion and beauty lovers, and it’s in the form of a Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale. Home to the most luxurious, exclusive brands on the planet, its winter sales are always epic.

This year's BF deals are yet to be announced, but last year provided us with 30% off (handily coming with a section on their site called 'Enjoy 30% off'). If you can't wait until November 24, however, there are plenty of early discounts to get your hands on, and we've found the best ones you don't want to miss out on.

How we chose the best Black Friday pieces:

Brands: I’ve included brands that are sought after right now, helping you find steals from the coolest labels on the market. They're also brands I would wear personally, that have a reputation for both style and quality.

Best deals: I’ve scoured the site for the best discounts, whilst keeping in mind the price. These pieces start from £80 and do not go above £800. But the prices vary, for those who want a low-cost bargain and those who want a steal on an investment piece.

Trends: As a fashion expert, I spend my time keeping up to date with the latest trends, therefore while finding the best deals from the best brands, the following are also styles that are either on trend for right now, for the near future, or are timeless.

Everything we're buying from the early Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale:

The Jeans Daisy Leather-Paneled High-Rise Flared Jeans Wandler These jeans are as contemporary as they are timeless and they immediately caught my eye. Two-tone jeans have made a resurgence this year, and this black pair with tonal leather pockets are ones that can be worn year after year.- With 60% off, they are a steal. £370.00 £148.00

The Boots Suede Knee Boots Porte & Paire I love a neutral suede boot for the winter - it's less harsh than black leather and looks effortlessly chic. This Poise & Paire pair are excellent, and they have 55% off. £475.00 £213.75

The Party Season Must Have Piccolo Ubud Spiritoone Silk-chiffon Mini Taller Marmo Taller Marmo's one-shoulder dresses were 2023's summer go-to, but the heavy feather trim and long sleeve make them perfect for winter too. This one combines sheer dressing with Barbiecore and I can't get enough. Plus, it's rare to find a TM dress under £1000, so this truly is a bargain. £1,470.00 £735.00

The Ballet Flats Hangisi Flat Crystal-embellished Satin Point-toe Flats Manolo Blahnik Hangisi's need no explanation, and I love the ballerina flats version. The shoe's timelessness speaks for itself, so grab these while you can with 40% off. £895.00 £537.00

The Chic Top Ruched Velvet Top Frame This top oozes understated glamour. A black velvet top is perfect for throwing on when you're unsure what to wear over autumn/winter. Whether it's with a mini skirt and boots, jeans and heels or dazzling trousers, this Frame top with ruched sleeves is a wardrobe staple. £295.00 £177.00

The Winter Coat Suzanne Belted Wool-Blend Felt Trench Coat The Frankie Shop Minimalism experts The Frankie Shop are recognised for their covetable coats. This grey number provides the silhouette of the classic trench made from insulating wool material. I love the notched lapels and removable, waist-cinching belt. £575.89 £287.95

The Clutch Bag Eos Beaded Marbled Acrylic Clutch Cult Gaia Cult Gaia's Eos bags have been an influencer favourite this year. I love this coral colourway for adding a pop of colour to a muted outfit. £295.00 £206.50

The Midi Dress Boheme Feather-trimmed Satin Chemise Sleeper A slinky black dress is a must-have at any time of the year. This ultra-chic satin slip with a feather trim is a sophisticated party season choice, and with 50% off I'm even more obsessed. £292.00 £146.00

The Party Season Heels Natalia Bow-embellished Plissé-lamé Platform Sandals Loeffler Randall Loeffler Randall's signature Natalia sandal has been given the perfect Christmas tree-coloured makeover and I'm obsessed. Warning, these are guaranteed to sell out fast. £400.00 £280.00

The Knitwear Jessie Ruffled Lurex Sweater Cefinn Personally, I prefer to layer up over a piece of pretty knitwear than wear one chunky jumper, and this black Cefinn number with gold threading is perfect for going from the office to your Christmas party. Simply tuck into some leather trousers and you're good to go. £160.00 £80.00

