Valentine's Day: Luxury gifts for him

The countdown to Valentine’s Day is officially in full swing and if you’re like me, who is still yet to get over the very steep and high mountain that was Christmas gifting, then you’re likely in need of a little inspiration.

From designer bum bags to their very own pair of the trendiest UGG silhouette to date, here are just a few of our favourite luxury gift options for the men in your life come February 14th.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: Each item in this list boasts bold luxury as they're from designer brands. But prices do start as low as £120 in the hope there's a little slice of luxury to suit a range of budgets.

Occasion: Each gift in this list is specialised to be the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Glamour Date+Day Tudor Nothing says “I Love You” quite like a luxury timepiece and this Tudor Glamour Date+Day wristwatch is as chic as things get in the time-telling game. Watches make for a great sentimental gift as many can be engraved with a personal love note to your special someone.

£2,450 AT TUDOR

Speedy Bandoulière 40 Bag Louis Vuitton If you have a lad in your life who’s always on the go but appreciates the finer things in life, then a new duffle to house all of his overnight essentials is both practical and thoughtful. I love this red monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag from Creative Director Pharrell Williams's new collection.

£2,510.00 AT LOUIS VUITTON

Jumbo H bracelet Hermès You can never go wrong with a subtle jewellery statement, especially when it's from Hermès. The Jumbo H bracelet is a house classic and will forever and ever be on trend. Easy to wear with a casual outfit or one that's more dressy, this bracelet is designed to be worn with everything.

£330.00 AT HERMÈS

Cotton sweatshirt with Re-Nylon details Prada Whether you’re in need of a new sweatshirt to steal, or just because you’re actually that nice, treat your beau to a designer sweatshirt that he’ll love. I for one love this cotton fleece sweatshirt from Prada because not only is it comfortable, but it also evokes a cool utilitarian look that’s very much on trend right now.

£1,220.00 AT PRADA

logo-embroidered wool bomber jacket Gucci If you’re looking for a gift that will trump all gifts then this Gucci bomber is it. Perfect for those boys in your life who appreciate good style, this woollen bomber is both warm and certifiably cool guy-coded.

£2,300.00 AT FARFETCH

Tasman shearling-lined suede slippers UGG If your boyfriend is anything like mine and tries to squeeze his hooves into your Tasman UGG slippers to take the bins out then a pair of his very own is a gift for the both of you.

£120.00 AT MATCHES

Identity Tag brass ring Alexander McQueen As far as gifts go, jewellery is always a failsafe option. This Alexander McQueen brass ring is a statement jewellery piece that will have people asking where he got it from daily, meaning you get to reap the benefits of being a great gift giver time and time again.

£350.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Cardholder Christian Louboutin If there’s one thing I know about men, it's that they either sport a seriously fugly wallet that they’ve had for a decade or they just leave their bank cards and ID floating around in their bag. If that sounds like someone you know then for your own piece of mind please treat them to a Christian Louboutin cardholder this Valentine’s Day.

£370.00 AT CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN

Denim Workwear Jacket Loewe A staple wardrobe essential that will last a lifetime. This Loewe layer is perfect as we approach the spring season and will make any outfit look put together and curated.

£999.00 AT END

La banane Bambimou Jacquemus Luxurious bags don’t just get the girls excited, men can lust over arm candy too. I am in love with this leather Jacquemus cross body/ bumbag as it looks like a masculine version of the beloved Bambino bag. Big enough to hold all the essentials but slick enough to wear with a suit and not look like an eyesore, the La banane Bambimou will quickly become your beau's new BFF.

£775.00 AT JACQUEMUS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.