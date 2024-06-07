5 Easy ways to elevate your summer 2024 outfits with cool-girl jewellery

We’ve all faced the dilemma of disliking every piece of clothing in our wardrobes.
What do we do when we have nothing appropriate for a certain occasion, are bored of the same outfit combo we wear on repeat or just feel like trying something new without having to buy a whole new wardrobe?
Cue: jewellery. It’s the easiest ‘outfit transformer’. And in this case, it’s jewellery from the PANDORA ESSENCE collection that’s caught my eye.
This new collection from Pandora, the world's biggest jewellery brand, takes inspiration from the free-flowing forms of nature and uses fluid lines and sculpted designs to create interesting, elevated and contemporary pieces that will take any outfit to the next level. (Believe me, I tried it.)
The selection of 14-carat gold-plated, sterling silver and cultured pearl pieces features everything from classic styles with a cool-girl twist, to pieces that are bang on trend for this season, reflecting styles shown on the SS24 runways.
So whether you’re heading for brunch or to a black tie wedding, scroll on for five easy ways to elevate your looks this summer…
1. Cool-girl Pearls
Though pearls drift in and out of the trend cycle, they’ve never really left the fashion realm because they're timeless and ever-elegant. But this season brands are reinventing the classic style and giving them a fresh feel by playing with designs.
2. Runway-approved Chunky Arm Candy
The bigger, the better was the motto for bracelets on the SS24 runways for this season. In particular, sculptural cuffs were a major trend, from the likes of Tory Burch, Louis Vuitton and Giorgio Armani. The emphasis on fluid shapes of the PANDORA ESSENCE collection puts its sculpted and wavy bracelets perfectly on trend for this summer.
3. Rule-breaking Mixing Metals
Once upon a time, it was a fashion faux pas to mix metals, but the most in-demand influencers of the moment are telling us that the coolest jewellery looks right now include both gold and silver pieces.
4. Experimenting with shapes and textures
Alongside metal combinations being one of fashion’s favourite ways to add interest this season, so is experimenting with textures. Switching it up will take an outfit to new levels of modern, sophisticated glamour.
5. Necklace Layering
One of the easiest, most effective ways to add interest to an outfit is by layering necklaces. Not only does it add depth and allow for personal expression, but combining different lengths and textures can create a visually captivating effect.
