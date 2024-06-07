5 Easy ways to elevate your summer 2024 outfits with cool-girl jewellery

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We’ve all faced the dilemma of disliking every piece of clothing in our wardrobes.

What do we do when we have nothing appropriate for a certain occasion, are bored of the same outfit combo we wear on repeat or just feel like trying something new without having to buy a whole new wardrobe?

Cue: jewellery. It’s the easiest ‘outfit transformer’. And in this case, it’s jewellery from the PANDORA ESSENCE collection that’s caught my eye.

This new collection from Pandora, the world's biggest jewellery brand, takes inspiration from the free-flowing forms of nature and uses fluid lines and sculpted designs to create interesting, elevated and contemporary pieces that will take any outfit to the next level. (Believe me, I tried it.)

The selection of 14-carat gold-plated, sterling silver and cultured pearl pieces features everything from classic styles with a cool-girl twist, to pieces that are bang on trend for this season, reflecting styles shown on the SS24 runways.

So whether you’re heading for brunch or to a black tie wedding, scroll on for five easy ways to elevate your looks this summer…

1. Cool-girl Pearls

Though pearls drift in and out of the trend cycle, they’ve never really left the fashion realm because they're timeless and ever-elegant. But this season brands are reinventing the classic style and giving them a fresh feel by playing with designs.

Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearls Drop Earrings The ultimate example of giving this classic style a contemporary feel. I love the baroque style of these drop earrings offset with a contrasting 14k gold-plated hoop, amping up the decadence. £115.00 AT PANDORA Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearls T-bar Collier Necklace This piece puts the most subtle twist on the pearl necklace, keeping the quintessential design at the heart. I love the edition of the 14k gold-plated T-bar, making it easy to pair with your favourite gold earrings.

£350.00 AT PANDORA

2. Runway-approved Chunky Arm Candy

The bigger, the better was the motto for bracelets on the SS24 runways for this season. In particular, sculptural cuffs were a major trend, from the likes of Tory Burch, Louis Vuitton and Giorgio Armani. The emphasis on fluid shapes of the PANDORA ESSENCE collection puts its sculpted and wavy bracelets perfectly on trend for this summer.

Organically Shaped Broad Open Bangle A contender for my favourite piece in the entire collection. Whether styled with other bangles or on its own as a statement piece, this chunky cuff is so impactful. £250.00 AT PANDORA Organically Shaped Bangle Inspired by the natural lines and curves found in nature, this bangle oozes elegance. Simple yet sophisticated, this piece is perfect for those who adore classic jewellery that will stand the test of time. £100.00 AT PANDORA

3. Rule-breaking Mixing Metals

Once upon a time, it was a fashion faux pas to mix metals, but the most in-demand influencers of the moment are telling us that the coolest jewellery looks right now include both gold and silver pieces.

Organically Shaped Stacking Rings What’s better than one ring? Two rings in one. This entwined band makes combining metals so easy because it’s already done for you. I love that although it’s a statement ring, the bands are still so slender and chic.

£90.00 AT PANDORA Organically Shaped Stacking Rings The PANDORA ESSENCE stacking rings come in a two-set and can be worn stacked or separate for different takes on personal style. Available in both 14k gold plating and sterling silver, why not add both to your collection to create your ultimate mixed metal ring combos. £90.00 AT PANDORA

4. Experimenting with shapes and textures

Alongside metal combinations being one of fashion’s favourite ways to add interest this season, so is experimenting with textures. Switching it up will take an outfit to new levels of modern, sophisticated glamour.

Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl & Organically Shaped Double Band Ring Both elegant and opulent, this is another personal favourite of mine. The row of adornments against the single wavy band makes this piece feel contemporary and cool yet effortlessly glamorous. £115.00 AT PANDORA Heart 14k gold-plated stud earrings Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one, it’s impossible to go wrong with these stunning earrings. The heart motif is a classic, and the textured metal design gives a go-to silhouette the coolest twist. £80.00 AT PANDORA

5. Necklace Layering

One of the easiest, most effective ways to add interest to an outfit is by layering necklaces. Not only does it add depth and allow for personal expression, but combining different lengths and textures can create a visually captivating effect.

Organically Shaped Heart Pendant Necklace This necklace is versatile, elegant and suitable for all occasions. I love the contemporary twist on a classic motif, with a 14k gold-plated wire creating an imperfectly-shaped heart. £125.00 AT PANDORA Organically Shaped Circles T-bar Necklace Featuring two organically shaped interlocking circles and an imperfectly shaped T-bar closure, this sophisticated piece adds extra interest, giving an outfit a touch of subtle glamour.

£115.00 AT PANDORA

