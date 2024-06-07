10 chic Kaftans to shop this summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just in time for the sizzling hot summer days, there’s an old-school wardrobe classic which is having one hell of a revival, and they’re set to be this season's most notable ensemble.

That's right, Kaftans are back.

© Kristy Sparow Elle Fanning donned a kaftan-style dress from Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection during Cannes Film Festival 2024

Although we might ot be sporting them on the red carpet like Elle Fanning at Cannes Film Festival, we can don them to the beach, the bakery, the backyard BBQ and brunch with the girls - we love a versatile wardrobe statement.

What is a Kaftan?

Originating in Asia, the kaftan, sometimes called a cover-up, is a hybrid of variation of a robe and a tunic. In the fashion sphere, kaftans were made wildly popular in the 60s, where brands such as Emilio Pucci, Yves Saint Lauren, and Oscar de la Renta curated their own versions for chic women who wanted to be comfortable, yet still elegant.

Kaftans are largely linked to summer months as they are the perfect option to throw over a swimsuit and are often made from light, floaty fabric.

Whenever a fashion item resurges into the mainstream that is both chic and comfortable, we can’t help but jump on the bandwagon. From colourful prints to light lines and pops of neon, here are our top 10 options that will work for any occasion.

1/ 10 Linen Blend Embroidery Kaftan Jigsaw If you're looking for a simple yet elegant option this Jigsaw option with white stitching detailing is perfect. Easy to dress up for decedent dinners or down for a day by the pool. £145.00 AT JIGSAW 2/ 10 Semi-transparent kaftan with bows Mango This semi-transparent kaftan with bows from Mango is not only affordable but seriously on trend due to being semi-sheer. I think this would look amazing over a pair of jeans and a bikini top or a bandeau. £45.99 AT MANGO 3/ 10 Jacquard Patterned Pleated Kaftan Dress NU If there's one season where you can wear a pop of neon it's summer. This pleated option with intricate detailing would look amazing with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a set of white strappy heels for a dinner date alfresco style. £399.00 £279.30 AT NU 4/ 10 Amira printed cotton and silk maxi dress Isabel Marant If you're in the market to treat yourself to the new season staple, please for the love of god let it be this Isabel Marant silk option. Perfectly pink and patterned, this would look amazing with a raffia beach bag, matching hat and a pair of brown leather slides. £595.00 AT MY THERESA 5/ 10 Crochet Tie-Waist Kaftan Anthropologie Simple, elegant and overly chic. This crochet kaftan from Anthro is the golden ticket when it comes to swimwear cover-ups. Easy to style over trousers, shorts or a skirt, you'll no doubt be inundated with compliments from passers-by. £160.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE 6/ 10 V-neck kaftan dress H&M Affordable yet fun, this vibrant option from high-street retailer H&M is perfect for those looking for an elegant option that won't break the bank. Because it has a blush pink trim, I suggest matching your shoes, bag and sunnies to the blush tone. 7/ 10 Sash kaftan Adriana Degreas Make a bold statement in this Aperol Spritz-toned option from Brazilian swimwear designer Adriana Degreas. This would look amazing with a sunkissed tan, white shoes and white sunglasses. £655.00 £458.00 AT MY THERESA 8/ 10 Long Misty Kaftan Temperley London If bright and bold is your thing, this 100% silk option and you are a match made in heaven. I love the idea of accessorising this with bold gold jewellery and a set of strappy wedge heels. £425.00 AT TEMPERLEY LONDON 9/ 10 Groovy Baby Maxi Kaftan Free People This option is most definitely an it-girl option and would look ultra-chic with a wide-brimmed sun hat and set of rounded sunglasses. £88.00 AT FREE PEOPLE 10/ 10 Oversized Silk Kaftan Dress COS If matching the sunset is your thing, this orange-toned delight from COS will become your best friend over the summer months. Because of the low scoop v neckline, this would look great with a stack of charm necklaces and giant shiny arm cuffs. £180.00 AT COS

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each item in this list is either a kaftan or cover-up and all would be perfect for any occasion.

Brand: I have chosen items from both high street and designer brands to ensure there is an option for every price point.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

