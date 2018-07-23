The best places to buy affordable bedroom furniture

Loading the player...

If you fancy a designer-inspired bedroom overhaul but don't quite have the budget to match, you can still get the look for less at these affordable homeware stores. Proving you can get high-quality, stylish bedroom furniture on a budget, these should be your go-to for everything from wardrobes to bedside tables, as well as the all-important bed...

IKEA:

IKEA is probably the best-known destination for affordable homeware, and for good reason. Not only are the pieces modern and Scandi-inspired, they are also easy to construct, so even a complete novice should be able to put it together. You'll find bedside tables for as little as £10 and can even get a double bed frame for £60, making it the place to go for even the most restrictive of budgets. Another standout item is the PAX wardrobes, which you can design and completely tailor to suit your needs, with prices starting at just £150 - a steal compared to similar built-in wardrobes.

Wayfair:

You'll find endless inspiration on Wayfair, which sells everything you could possibly want for your bedroom all on one easy-to-navigate website. There are matching sets and single pieces available, with bed frames available for as little as £45. Head to the Room Ideas page for inspiration of how to style your bedroom and see which pieces work together, and make sure you sign up for their newsletters to be notified of upcoming sales and offers.

Dunelm:

Whatever bedroom furniture you're looking for, you're sure to find something to suit at Dunelm. This high-street store sells pieces from brands including Silentnight, Dorma and Fogarty, as well its stylish own brand collections, where furniture is available for as little as £45.

Next:

You'll find quality bedroom furniture that is built to last at Next. While some pieces are slightly more expensive, you can expect to find light oak-effect furniture from £150, and you'll also save 10 per cent when you buy two or more items each priced at £150 or above across the sofas, chairs and furniture ranges.

Very.co.uk:

Another online retailer with a huge selection of trend-inspired and functional furniture is Very.co.uk. Not only does the retailer stock a number of well-known brands, but it has also collaborated with stars like Michelle Keegan to create a line of covetable homeware buys. Accessories are available for as little as £14.99, while you could buy a glamorous mirrored bedside table from Michelle's range for £119.

Made.com:

Known for its creative designs direct from the makers, Made.com offers something a little different from the norm - and you'll love it. Check in for regular sales with up to 40 per cent off, as well as flash sales on selected products, costing as little as £59.

HomeSense:

HomeSense is the place to go to find hidden gems, with rare designer pieces at up to 60 per cent off the RRP. You'll discover something new on each and every visit, so it's great for eclectic and one-of-a-kind bedroom buys.

Swoon:

You can't help but swoon when you see the bedroom furniture on offer at online retailer Swoon. Although some pieces may be a little out of price range, you can still expect to find great deals on Swoon's limited-edition designs, so it's well worth checking out for a trend-led bedroom update.

Tesco:

The supermarket may not be the first place you think of when it comes to furniture, but you can bag some designer-inspired pieces alongside your weekly shop at Tesco. We particularly love the Fox & Ivy furniture range, which is super-stylish and available in selected Tesco stores.

Maisons du Monde:

Bringing French styling to homeowners across the UK, Maisons du Monde is becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. We spied bedroom furniture for as little as £53, and the site also offers lots of inspiration for shoppers with styling ideas to help you create your perfect bedroom.

Marks & Spencer:

You can pick up high-quality, budget-friendly furniture on the high street at Marks & Spencer. Offering everything from furniture sets to one-off pieces, many of which cost as little as £100. Look out for special savings events where you could get up to 20 per cent off homeware and furniture.