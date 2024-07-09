Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby's intimate bathroom at private £3m London home
Holly Willoughby has a hotel-worthy bathroom© Instagram

Holly Willoughby's ultra luxe bathroom at private £3m London home

The former This Morning star lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children

Holly Willoughby is fortunate to live in a stunning home in London said to be worth around £3 million. The former This Morning presenter resides in the impressive home with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, nine.

The home is a multi-storey property with plenty of bedrooms, a huge kitchen, a gorgeously stylish living and more than one bathroom.

The Dancing on Ice star is a self-confessed beauty lover, so she has filmed inside her bathroom a number of times showing fans her hair routines as well as her favourite products for brand partnerships with Garnier and Beauty Pie.

Holly Willoughby takes a selfie while drinking a cup of tea© Instagram
Holly Willoughby has shared a few photos from inside her home

While filming inside her bathroom, fans have been given a glimpse at how chic the room is. 

Not only does the colour scheme and accessories give it a relaxing feel, but it also resembles an upmarket hotel. See inside Holly's bathrooms here...

Holly Willoughby's hotel-worthy bathroom 

Holly Willoughby's bathroom at home© Instagram

Colour scheme

We love the colour theme of Holly's bathroom. The TV presenter is all about wellness and so the light and airy blue shade of the room is the perfect reflection of this.

Not only are the walls a gorgeous colour, but Holly has installed trendy and chic wooden panels on the walls. 

The interior design is all the rage right now and certainly adds to the hotel-style feel of the entire room.

Holly Willoughby's bathroom at home© Instagram

Botanical elements

In another video that Holly shared on her Instagram, the mother-of-three bathroom is seen again but this time with a clearer view of the huge indoor plant she's placed in the corner.

Indoor plants are another great way of giving a room a luxurious feel, and the size of the plant – which appears to be a large banana plant – indicates how large Holly's bathroom is!

Botanical elements in any room are also a fabulous way of bringing calm and zen, as it's been said that they improve mental health and promote relaxation.

Holly Willoughby's bathroom at home© Instagram

Luxury accessories

In addition to the stunning foliage in the room, another angle of Holly's bathroom shows the huge bath which is no doubt the focal point of the bathroom.

During her campaign video for Garnier Nutrisse cream, the 42-year-old showed off her chic roll-top bath which features a traditional regent-style tap, making the bath even more beautiful and stylish.

Holly has also placed a shelf over the top of the bath which she has scattered with her favourite products. 

In the background, we also spot some Roman shutters – tres chic.

Holly Willoughby's bathroom at home© Instagram

Marble effect

With Holly's impressive abode boasting many floors and bedrooms throughout the multi-million-pound property, it's unsurprising that the family home has more than one bathroom.

The Dancing on Ice star shared a video of her favourite Beauty Pie products in what appears to be a different bathroom.

In the separate room, Holly has opted for a marble effect rather than wooden panelling, but it's no less beautiful.

The marble theme is carried throughout the room on the walls and on the tops of the sinks. Behind her hangs a stylish mirror with a gold frame, too. 

