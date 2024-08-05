Brooklyn Beckham surprises with unseen glimpse of 'untidy' bathroom at mutli-million dollar home

After selling their $11 million Beverly Hills property, little is known about where Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have decided to settle down.

It is believed the couple are still living in Los Angeles, with their sights set on saving for their "dream house" together.

Nicola formerly told Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

On Sunday, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham appeared to share a rare glimpse at the couple's never-before-seen bathroom - and it could easily be mistaken for a five-star hotel.

In a candid clip shared to Instagram, Brooklyn filmed his wife dancing about the bathroom while brushing her teeth. The couple's space was clean and minimal, with luxe off-white walls and chic wall panelling elevating the space.

The sleek aesthetic continued through to the Peltz-Beckhams' spacious bathroom, which boasted a large bathtub and rainfall shower.

© Getty The couple reportedly live in LA together

Natural light flooded the space from a large open window, which presumably looked out onto the rolling LA hills.

As fans admired their hotel-worthy space, others commented on the couple's surprisingly "messy" bathroom. "The towels on the floor!" commented one fan in shock, as another wrote: "The bathroom needs a tidy!"

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The couple, who married in 2022, have seriously luxe interiors

Unphased by their relatable bathroom space, Brooklyn was only focused on his wife's playfulness as he recorded her candid morning routine. "She even brushes her teeth with heels on," penned the budding chef.

It was hotly rumored the couple would soon be relocating to Miami. The Beckhams have a jaw-dropping $24 million penthouse inside the One Thousand Museum building, while Nicola's parents' own a $103 million (£76 million) property in Palm Beach. The incredible property is where the couple got married and it's only a one hour drive to Miami.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham own a multi-million dollar property in Miami

However, it seems the couple have their sights firmly set on LA. Speaking about their plans to settle down, Nicola formerly said in an interview: "Honestly, we’ve talked about it so much. And I think that we would want to definitely have a house here [LA] just because so much of our work is here."