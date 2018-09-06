Louise Redknapp just made a very exciting announcement - and you're going to love it Another string to her bow...

Not content with being a talented singer, dancer, fashion blogger and mum-of-two, Louise Redknapp has added another string to her bow by trying her hand at interior design. The Strictly Come Dancing finalist has collaborated with Harveys to launch her debut furniture collection, and it's filled with bold, fashion-forward pieces inspired by her timeless sense of style.

Introducing the collection, Louise said she wanted the pieces to be a "conversation starter", and has already introduced some of them to the home she shares with sons Charlie and Beau. "I only design things I would put in my own home, and this collection is a true reflection of my personality and style," she said.

Louise Redknapp has launched a furniture collection with Harveys

"We’ve worked so hard on the shape and design of each product, and seeing the final finished range was a truly stand-out moment for me. I wanted people to have a focal point in their living spaces that will be a conversation starter for guests, and BOLD by Louise really encapsulates this. Working with Harveys has exceeded my expectations: the collection is beautiful and I’m so proud of it – I've even got the Large Icon Sofa in my living room."

The range starts at £159

BOLD by Louise is comprised of sofas, armchairs and footstools available in an array of colours and fabrics, such as emerald, indigo, turmeric and coral velvet, and natural charcoal, greys and white linen or wool. Prices start at £159 for a stool rising to £1,999 for the Icon sofa with stool in the serene velvet fabric. It's available now exclusively in Harveys stores across the UK and online at harveysfurniture.co.uk.

Louise said the designs reflect her personality

While Louise is the first celebrity to team up with the furniture brand, she is not the only famous face to launch her own interiors collection; Catherine Zeta-Jones has her Casa Zeta-Jones for QVC, while Amanda Holden designs a Bundleberry collection for QVC UK. Holly Willoughby also has a successful bedding range at Dunelm, and Kylie Minogue's home range has been running for ten years, offering the fans the chance to introduce the singer's signature glamour into their homes.

