Meghan Markle upped and moved back Stateside in 2020 alongside her husband Prince Harry after the couple decided to step away from life in the UK and their duties as senior members of the royal family.

However, four years, a memoir and a Netflix documentary later, it seems the Duchess of Sussex is putting her head above the parapet once again as she recently launched a fresh Instagram account teasing the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan, 42, shared a promotional video for the venture, which featured the Duchess arranging flowers in a vase and baking, but there was one snippet of the video that unveiled a corner of their stunning mansion in Montecito that everyone missed.

© Getty Harry and Meghan moved Stateside in 2020

The clip, seen below in the full video shared by American Riviera Orchard – a nod to their home in Santa Barbara – shows the mother-of-two walking through the sprawling hallway surrounded by exposed brick in a long, black gown.

The video was filmed using an old Hollywood-like filter, adding a touch of style and an early 20th-century feel to the clip, keeping in line with the classic feel of the brand itself.

WATCH: Meghan Markle unveils unseen part of home in brand launch

Meghan and Harry's walkway leads out onto the garden, which can be seen in the background of the video. The couple are lucky to bask in the Californian weather constantly, meaning they don't need an outside door to take them onto the sprawling land.

But the walkway's entrance doors are glass, meaning light and sunshine can pour through from the other direction into the house. We also love the hanging light draped from the wooden-beamed ceilings, no doubt offering a spotlight after the sun has set.

The finer details of what Meghan's new venture will entail are not yet known. However, a trademark filing has revealed some of the things that the venture will be selling.

Listed among them are digital and print cookbooks, tableware including cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, a variety of napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

© Instagram Meghan Markle was seen in her hallway in the video

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are parents to Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, who turns three this summer, bought the stunning mansion in 2020 for an amount just shy of $14 million.

Its current specific value is unknown, but The Sun reports that the property could have doubled in value in the time that the royal couple have been living there.

© Getty Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, Santa Barbara

After moving in, the husband and wife have made many renovations to their home including updating the décor and furniture to suit their style and taste.

Another room we love is their home office, which is the perfect place for the royal couple to hold meetings with their colleagues and clients of their philanthropic business venture, Archewell Productions.

Perhaps this is where Meghan created the American Riviera Orchard.

© Giggster Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in California

The room features a large desk for the Duke and Duchess to work from, as well as a stunning seating area for when they hold in-person chats with their team.

There is also a huge California print on the wall above the fireplace, again mirroring the regal and grand theme of the home.