Meghan Markle bakes in unseen part of Montecito kitchen with restaurant-style oven

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning mansion in Montecito, California, is the idyllic place for the royal couple to spend quality time raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Ever since they moved into the huge property in the summer of 2020, royal watchers have been eager to see more of their Stateside home and many were thrilled to see a glimpse into their home life in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

One episode from the docu-series saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eldest child baking with Meghan's niece, Ashleigh, which gave us a look at their impressive kitchen.

Meghan was seen baking in her kitchen during the promotional video

But now, royal fans have had the opportunity to see Meghan showing off her baking skills in an unseen part of their kitchen in a new promotional campaign for her latest lifestyle venture, American Riviera Orchard.

The Duchess, 42, launched a brand new Instagram and website for the brand – although finer details on what is in store are not yet known – and released a short video showing her tending to flowers, walking through their gorgeous outdoor walkway in a black gown, and baking in the kitchen.

The snapshot of Meghan baking sees the mother-of-two standing at the island which is the focal point of the entire kitchen. Behind the island is a gorgeous backdrop of blue tiles and plenty of exposed brickwork – a theme carried throughout their home.

Hanging from the ceiling is a pot rack full of bronze and brass pans for cooking. We particularly love their huge, industrial oven that wouldn't look out of place in a swanky Hollywood restaurant.

Meghan has also styled the island in their kitchen beautifully. There is a fruit bowl sitting in the middle, an array of ingredients and condiments to the side, which also have brass accents matching their pots and kitchenware, as well as a large mixing bowl for the Duchess to bake treats for Archie and Lili.

This unseen angle of the kitchen gives a snapshot of the couple's everyday routine at home with their two children. Despite their royal titles and world fame, it's clear the pair are very much hands-on parents and love nothing more than raising their children in a loving, family environment.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020

This was emphasised by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his desire to have a "family, not an institution".

Meanwhile, a trademark filing for Meghan's American Riviera Orchard project has revealed some of the things that the venture will be selling.

Harry and Meghan share Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Listed among them are digital and print cookbooks, tableware including cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, a variety of napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.