Meghan Markle's £20k shoe collection and walk-in wardrobe needs to be seen to be believed

If one thing is certain about Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, it's her unmistakable fondness for designer footwear.

Since living in sunny Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan has kept the interiors of their $30 million home largely shielded from the public.

Only on a rare occasion have royal watchers caught a glimpse inside the couple's palatial nine-bedroom mansion via Zoom call backgrounds or iPhone photographs shared in the Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Before Meghan became royal, however, the former Suits actress was a regular poster on Instagram - and shared several snaps of her epic shoe collection and wardrobe.

© Instagram Meghan Markle's epic wardrobe on the set of Suits

In one unearthed photograph, the Duchess can be seen standing in a chic dressing room flooded with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Rails of clothes lined every wall of the room, while Meghan stood surrounded by hundreds of pairs of shoes - from wedges to sandals to espadrilles and more.

Considering the photograph was posted on Meghan's now-defunct Instagram account during the filming of Suits, it seems most likely the wardrobe belonged to her on-screen paralegal, Rachel Zane.

© USA Network Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane in 'Suits'

Jolie Andreatta, costume designer of Suits formerly said that she and Meghan both loved Rachel's clothes.

"We’d always say that, if we could, we would live in Rachel’s clothes. Designing Rachel's look was like being a kid in a candy store," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

© Getty Meghan's corporate wardrobe is no doubt inspired by her on-screen character

When you've worked on a show for seven years, you're likely to pick up some style tips from your daily wardrobe, and Meghan appeared to echo Rachel's penchant for shoe shopping when she became a part of the royal family.

Another photo from the Duchess' closed Instagram account showed a glimpse of her real-life shoe collection.

From £790 Miu Miu embellished satin pumps to £680 Christian Louboutin 'Love Me' pumps, Meghan's 39-strong shoe collection was valued at £20,000 at the time - and that was just from the shoes in the photograph.

© Instagram Meghan formerly shared her epic shoe collection on Instagram

"Some days I wear one lone pair of shoes, and others, my toes are caught in a fashion flurry of beautiful footwear from day to night," Meghan wrote on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig in 2014.

"On this particular day, I had the luxury of slipping out of my go-to Jack Purcell kicks in favor of looks of the high fashion persuasion. From Chanel, to Blahnik’s & McQueen on set for Suits, to some beauties from Gianvito Rossi for an event at night, it was a Cinderella glass slipper kinda day at its finest," she wrote, snapping several photos of her luxe shoe collection.