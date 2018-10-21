Pippa Middleton and James Matthews pictured with baby son for first time The doting parents looked happy and relaxed

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are the proud parents of a baby son following his arrival last week. And on Sunday, the couple were pictured for the first time walking their newborn around west London, as well as their two pet dogs. In the photos obtained by Mail Online, Pippa looked stylish dressed in a polka dot print dress by Kate Spade, which she teamed with a pair of white trainers and a navy cardigan, completing her look with some oversized shades. James, meanwhile, looked smart in a checked shirt and chinos as he pushed his baby boy in his pram, while linking arms with his wife.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their first child last week

The couple's baby has yet to be named, but he has been settling in nicely to his family home since leaving the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, on Tuesday. The new bundle of joy – a baby cousin for Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Lois, was born on Monday. A spokesperson told HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

MORE: Carole Middleton visits Pippa and new grandson at home

Loading the player...

Pippa and James are now parents!

READ: Prince Harry delights after doing something surprising during royal tour

The day after the birth, Pippa, 35, received her first visitor in hospital, her younger brother James Middleton. The proud uncle was photographed walking through the famous hospital doors where his other sister, Kate, has posed on three different occasions after welcoming her children, most recently Louis in April this year. James was dressed down in jeans, a gilet and trainers and smiled as he made his way inside. On Friday, meanwhile, grandmother Carole Middleton was spotted visiting her daughter's house, in pictures posted by Mail Online. Carole was seen walking into Pippa's home and picking up parcels that were left outside.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.