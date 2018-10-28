Holly Willoughby gives sneak-peek inside stylish dining room during fun day with son Chester The This Morning host has some beautiful homeware

Holly Willoughby and her youngest son Chester, four, got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend as they spent the afternoon together baking some spooky-themed cupcakes. The This Morning host shared a photograph of their handy-work on Instagram, which had been pictured inside her very chic dining room. The cakes – which were made to look like monsters – were presented in the middle of the table next to three pumpkins. Also in shot were some white chairs. Known for her love for stylish interior, it was no surprise that the cakes had been placed on a polka dot Emma Bridgewater plate – one of the presenter's favourite homeware brands.

While Holly likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she often posts pictures from inside her home on social media, where her love for Emma Bridgewater is quite apparent. The star previously uploaded a picture of herself looking unimpressed as she drank from a mug from the personalised pottery brand with the word 'Granny' and colourful hearts painted on it. Holly even received an Emma Bridgewater mug for Chester earlier in the year, which had been painted with dinosaurs and his name written in red.

The TV personality lives in London with her husband and three children

Holly lives in South West London with her husband Dan and their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester. Aside from her beloved pottery, Holly has kitted out the family home with stylish furnishings and accessories, with on-trend details such copper kitchenware, marble tiles and a neon light. The Celebrity Juice star's sense of style has won her praise among her legion of loyal fans, and also seen her join forces with Dunelm to launch her own range of bedding and soft furnishings.

The mum-of-three is no doubt enjoying some down time at home before her move to Australia ahead of the new series of I'm A Celebrity. Holly will be taking her children out of school for the three weeks she presents the show, alongside Declan Donnelly. The TV personality will be replaced on This Morning by Rochelle Humes while she is away.

