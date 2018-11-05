The surprising reason Andrea McLean spent her entire Sunday in bed It’s been a challenging week for the Loose Women star

After a week that’s seen her open up about the death of her beloved dog and undergo an unusual therapy session live on Loose Women, it’s understandable that Andrea McLean may want to relax and enjoy some downtime over the weekend. However, the mum-of-two was faced with another challenge after the boiler broke at her family home, causing her and husband Nick Feeney to retreat to bed for an entire day.

Andrea shared the news with fans in an Instagram video, admitting she had the "Sunday morning blues" as her house was so cold. The clip showed her sitting in bed eating cereal alongside her husband, who had resorted to wrapping up under the duvet with a hoodie on as the temperature in the house had dropped so much.

Andrea McLean revealed she was spending her entire Sunday in bed

"This is what you do when the boiler is broken and the whole house is freezing," Andrea said, adding: "We’re like the grandparents in Willy Wonka… we’re not getting out of bed!"

Andrea lives in a beautiful Surrey home with her husband Nick and her children Amy and Finlay from her previous marriages. The Loose Women star revealed on Friday that they had lost another much loved member of their household in recent weeks – her pet dog Jackson.

Andrea's boiler broke in her Surrey home

During a segment called Puppy Love, Andrea broke down in tears as she revealed that her beloved dog Jackson had died a few weeks ago. She said: "I can't believe it, my dog Jackson died. Gosh, I didn’t think I would get upset. It happened a couple of weeks ago. He was a huge part of our life. A dog is a member of your family." Andrea then went on to talk about the impact Jackson had on her life, and how he had been "the man in my life."

On introducing her dog to husband Nick, Andrea explained that it had been a big deal. She said: "I was with Jackson longer than my ex-husband. Draw your conclusions! When he [Nick] first came to the door, I was like, I hope they get on." She continued: "Literally, when Nick came in through the door, time stopped and heart eyes came out of Jackson's eyes. Barry White music played. He fell in love with him, Jackson followed Nick around. He died in Nick's arms."

