Andrea McLean in tears as she reveals family death on Loose Women

Andrea McLean was comforted by her co-stars on Friday's episode of Loose Women when the mother-of-two revealed some devastating news live on air. During a segment called Puppy Love, Andrea broke down in tears as she revealed that her beloved dog Jackson had died a few weeks ago. She said: "I can't believe it, my dog Jackson died. Gosh, I didn’t think I would get upset. It happened a couple of weeks ago. He was a huge part of our life. A dog is a member of your family." Andrea then went on to talk about the impact Jackson had on her life, and how he had been "the man in my life."

Andrea McLean was emotional as she spoke about the death of her dog Jackson

On introducing her dog to husband Nick, Andrea explained that it had been a big deal. She said: "I was with Jackson longer than my ex-husband. Draw your conclusions! When he [Nick] first came to the door, I was like, I hope they get on." She continued: "Literally, when Nick came in through the door, time stopped and heart eyes came out of Jackson's eyes. Barry White music played. He fell in love with him, Jackson followed Nick around. He died in Nick's arms."

The TV personality paid tribute to Jackson on social media after the show

Following the show, Andrea took to Instagram to pay tribute to Jackson, and explained that she hadn’t spoken about his death until now as it was "too raw and too awful to say out loud." The 47-year-old wrote about how Jackson had been her "loyal, loving friend," and that their "home is not the same without him." Ending the message, Andrea said: "He is so sadly missed, and our hearts are broken. Rest in peace my lovely Jackson." Andrea accompanied her words with a video of Nick and Jackson at home, and another of her with Jackson sitting outside on the porch.

After uploading the post, Andrea received many messages of support from her followers, with one writing: "I'm so sorry, there is no greater love or loyalty, sleep tight Jackson," while another said: "I cried with you! Jackson loved your husband because he knew he loves you and would look after you when he passed." A third added: "So sorry for your loss Andrea. My pooch is my baby, my life. I can imagine your pain. Much love to you."

