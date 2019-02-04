Princess Margaret's former weekend home is for sale – and it's a royal bargain The late Princess is said to have spent lots of time there with her ex-husband

A home where Princess Margaret used to spend many of her weekends with her former husband Lord Snowdon has been listed for sale – and it’s a lot cheaper than you may expect. Plas Dinas, a historic mansion hotel in North Wales, was once part of the late Antony Armstrong-Jones’ family estate and is now available to buy from Christie & Co for £375,000.

The residence dates back to the 17th century, and still maintains many family portraits, memorabilia and original furniture that belonged to the Armstrong-Jones family. It is said to be somewhere Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret spent a lot of time together during their 18-year marriage.

Plas Dinas was previously part of Antony Armstrong-Jones' family estate (Photos: Christie & Co)

However, in the 1980s the property was leased as a nursing home, before being transformed into a hotel in the 1990s. The historic country house hotel is certainly ideal for a luxurious getaway; nestled within 15 acres of woodlands and gardens, it has a charming pink exterior and quaint courtyard garden, while inside there are ten unique en-suite bedrooms and a separate two-bedroom detached lodge.

STORY: You can now see Princess Margaret's 21st birthday dress at the V&A

The property maintains many original features and furniture from Lord Snowdon's family

The hotel’s history is evident throughout; period features have all been carefully maintained, while the portraits and memorabilia give a nod to its former owners. And it would have been the perfect spot for Princess Margaret and her husband to escape from the public eye, located within the Welsh countryside between the Menai Straits and Snowdonia, it would be much quieter than their London base at Kensington Palace.

Princess Margaret was a regular visitor here

Highlights include the living room, which features lots of relaxing seating for guests, a grand piano and opulent chandeliers hanging from the ceilings. With historic artworks and portraits hanging on the walls, it’s easy to imagine the Queen’s younger sister being at home here. Meanwhile, the bedrooms all have their own individual décor, with one decorated in a lavish red and gold colour scheme, while another more modern room has bird-print wallpaper and cushions – a nod to the hotel’s idyllic country location.

MORE: The very touching way Princess Margaret used to describe her sister the Queen

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.