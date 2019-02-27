We take a look back at Donald Trump's stunning home during historic summit Melania Trump opened up about why the Palm Beach home was their second home

US President Donald Trump has made headlines this week for his meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. The two met for a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday. In the President's own words, the meeting was intended to discuss the denuclearisation of North Korea and release sanctions placed on the country as a result. In a tweet, he wrote: "Kim Jong Un and I will try very hard to work something out on Denuclearization & then making North Korea an Economic Powerhouse. I believe that China, Russia, Japan & South Korea will be very helpful!" News of the historic meeting has had us casting our minds back to 2011 when HELLO! was welcomed into Donald and First Lady Melania Trump's resplendent home in Mar-a-Lago. While these days much of Trump's working life is spent at the White House, he and his family still escape to their incredible 22-acre, 126 room ocean front estate in Palm Beach on a regular basis.

Speaking about the house during our exclusive interview, Melania explained: "I really love New York, but Palm Beach is my second home. It's a really special time whenever we are here. It's where we got married, which was such a big event, so it is a very special place for us."

The incredible property was built by philanthropist and socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1927 and with has rare marble, carved stone, gold leaf and eclectic antiques. Donald purchased the home in 1985 and transformed it into an exclusive members-only club. Speaking about how often they visited their holiday home, Melania explained: "We always try to go from November until April. My husband goes almost every weekend. I skipped a few weekends because Barron was busy in school, so it was very tough. And he had some birthday parties and sports games to go to. I didn't want him to miss out on that, so I stayed in New York."

The First Lady also spoke about their own private wing of the member-only home, saying: "We have our own special wing. It's very beautiful and it's very private. It's very comfortable because you have everything you need. It has tennis, a beach with a swimming pool, an amazing spa. You can really enjoy yourself and everything is right here. There is a beautiful patio and dining room and it's very elegant."

Melania spoke about why she supported her husband's political ambitions ahead of him becoming President of the United States, saying: "I know this country needs somebody – a brilliant businessman who understands what needs to be done. And he is amazing, one of a kind. People don't really know what he does and how he succeeded. Some people like to talk negatively, but they don't really know what kind of empire he built. They would prefer to joke about his hair than about what he achieved."

She also opened up about their then five-year-old son, Baron, explaining: "[Barron's] a very special boy, very mature for his age, and has an amazing imagination. His vocabulary, the way he talks, it's really something that I have never heard in a five-year-old." Donald added: "I want him to understand life and to understand how life works. I want him to make something of himself."