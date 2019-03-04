Patsy Palmer shares a look at her incredible new home – and she's come a long way from Walford! It’s very different to Albert Square

Patsy Palmer has shared a look at the view from her new home – and it’s a lot different to Walford! The former EastEnders actress currently lives in Malibu with her husband Richard Merkell and their children, and her new property boasts stunning views over the sea.

"View from our new home!!! Today I feel so blessed it’s mind blowing what God has up his sleeve if you just pray and let it go," Patsy captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken from her new balcony, overlooking the coastline below.

Patsy Palmer shared a look at the view from her new home

The actress moved to Los Angeles in 2014 and appears to have settled in well to her new hometown. Patsy regularly shared photos from her former home, which had a balcony with its own fire pit and scenic views, and tributes to her London roots with Union Jack print homeware accessories.

The 46-year-old has taken a step back from acting during her time stateside, and has instead launched her own venture, the Commonwealth Lifestyle Foundation. But her children look to be following in her footsteps with careers in acting and modelling; eldest son Charley Palmer Rothwell, 26, has appeared in films including Dunkirk and Darkest Hour, while her teenagers Fenton and Emilia Merkell are both aspiring models.

Emilia appeared on the cover of Tatler magazine in January, and in the accompanying interview she spoke of how living in Los Angeles has changed her. "I don’t really feel like I lived in England; I was still a baby when I was there. LA is where I’ve spent my formative years,” she said.

The 17-year-old also revealed that she found it hard to watch her mum in EastEnders, saying: "I did used to get upset watching her - I thought it was too weird."

