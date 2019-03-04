Amanda Holden unveils her super-chic dining room makeover – complete with £5,000 light The Celebrity Apprentice contestant has a flair for interior design

Amanda Holden has proudly unveiled the finished results of her dining room makeover – and it’s as luxurious as you would imagine. The Celebrity Apprentice contestant shared a look inside the newly-decorated room on Instagram at the weekend, revealing she had treated herself to a particularly extravagant purchase – a £5,000 light fitting she’d coveted for the past year.

"So you all know I love my interior design! Recently I got bored with my dining area so I changed my rectangle table for this exquisite round marble one handmade by ‘granite Dave’ @rockfabrications after I showed him a design from a magazine I could not afford!" Amanda wrote.

Amanda Holden showcased her dining room makeover on Instagram

The Britain’s Got Talent judge also revealed she had invested in the Timothy Oulton Herodes pendant light, a spectacular floating chandelier light featuring prisms of optical grade glass, which is available for £5,225 from Barker and Stonehouse. Meanwhile, velvet dining chairs that cost £435 each from Sweet Pea and Willow complete the stylish makeover.

GALLERY: Take a peek inside Amanda Holden's two Surrey and Cotswolds homes

Amanda’s photo received a lot of attention from her fans, with Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh among the celebrities who also liked the perfectly-styled dining room. "Gorgeous! The light is something else," one fan commented on the post. Another wrote: "Omg love this so much! Amanda the interior designer!"

Amanda owns homes in both Surrey and the Cotswolds

The 48-year-old has a flair for interior design and often shares glimpses inside the two houses she owns with husband Chris Hughes – a family home in Surrey and a country retreat in the Cotswolds that she has been renovating over the past couple of years.

MORE: 20 of the best celebrity dining rooms you'll want to recreate

A fan of bold colours and prints, Amanda and her husband Chris have added lots of character to the property with patterned wallpaper, kitsch accessories and of course, pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection! And while the house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.