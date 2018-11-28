Holly Willoughby's former lifestyle venture Truly launches – and you're going to love it The I'm a Celebrity host stepped back from the brand in September

The lifestyle website co-founded by Holly Willoughby has launched, two months after she announced her decision to step away from the brand. Truly was a venture between the I'm a Celebrity presenter and her friend Peter Jones, and features a range of products for women, men, baby, beauty and the home.

Promising "thoughtful, affordable luxury", the brand has launched with a new face – after Holly previously shot campaign images in Portugal over the summer. As you would expect given its links to the stylish star, there are an array of gorgeous pieces, including homeware that is perfect to update your home ahead of Christmas.

Holly Willoughby's former lifestyle brand Truly has launched

They include accessories such as decorative vases from £9, velvet cushions (£20) and a range of luxurious beauty products that could take pride of place in Holly's favourite room in her house – the bathroom.

Meanwhile, fans of Holly's style can create the perfect Christmas tablescape with pieces including fluted champagne coupe glasses (£34), Truly embroidered napkins (£25) and striking constellation print plates, which cost £18 for a side plate and £40 for a larger design with a hand-painted 22k gold rim.

The brand features a range of homeware from £9

Holly announced in September that she was taking a step back from the brand in order to focus on her family, but we're sure she'll still be showing her support to the venture. The mum-of-three said: "To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home. I wish Truly all the success for the future."

Holly sent fans into a frenzy when she announced back in April that she was launching her own brand with Dragons' Den star Peter, and posted a black-and-white pic of herself with the words "Let me tell you about Truly". The Truly website said it is a "about beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier".

