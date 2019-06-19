Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins reveals her quirky homeware buy The soap actress bought a striking piece of furniture

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has shared a rare peek inside her house with a photo of her new unique piece of furniture. The actress, who plays Victoria Sugden in the soap, took to Instagram to showcase the new addition to her home – an upcycled cabinet that features a painting of Joseph Ducreux on the front.

"Latest addition to chateau hodge," Isabel captioned the photo, which showed the cabinet positioned in the corner of a room with dark blue walls and grey wooden flooring. The one-of-a-kind cabinet is from Studio 27, a vintage furniture retailer that specialises in luxury upcycled furniture including sideboards, chest of drawers, wall art and cushions. Other celebrity fans include Amanda Holden, who follows them on Instagram.

Isabel Hodgins shared a look at her unusual new piece of furniture

Isabel lives in Yorkshire, close to the Emmerdale set. Typically glimpses inside her house come via sweet snaps of her pet dog, but another recent snap shared a look at what appears to be her kitchen.

GALLERY: See the Emmerdale stars' homes away from the Dales

It's not only Isabel's home that has had a makeover in recent months, but also her hair. The 25-year-old has had her long brunette hair cut first into a bob and then again into a blunt pixie crop. The actress' new look followed shortly after her split from co-star Michael Parr, who played Ross Barton in the show. The 32-year-old actor moved to Los Angeles to start a career over there after leaving Emmerdale last year. With Isabel staying in Yorkshire as she continues acting in Emmerdale, the pair decided to go their separate ways. The news broke at the beginning of February, with The Sun reporting that they felt they had gone their separate ways, but will remain good friends.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.