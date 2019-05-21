Inside Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's home life as she prepares to depart soap The actress is leaving the soap after seven years

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye is gearing up for a new chapter in her life after revealing she is set to leave the soap after seven years. The actress confirmed the news to a fan on Twitter on Tuesday, thanking them for their support as she prepares to say farewell to her character Megan Macey.

Gaynor is yet to reveal what she has planned for the future, but it's likely she will want to enjoy some time off before embarking on her next big acting role. The 47-year-old lives in Yorkshire with her partner Mark Pickering and their two children, Lily Mae and Oliver, and often shares photos of their family life on Instagram.

Gaynor Faye shares glimpses at her home life on Instagram

Her downtime appears to consist of leisurely walks through the Yorkshire countryside, and quality time with her children and pet cats. While she hasn't shared many photos of her interiors with fans, the few images Gaynor has posted show how she has placed houseplants and flowers in many of her rooms, and added splashes of colour with floral print cushions and a bold purple sofa – a cosy spot for her cats to stretch out.

Meanwhile, the living areas have wooden flooring and pale cream walls, with a metallic-framed mirror hanging on the walls, and decorative items including a silver candleholder and Buddha model on display.

Gaynor is not the only Emmerdale star to announce her departure from the soap in recent months; Jane Cox will soon leave the show after 23 years playing Lisa Dingle, while Charley Webb will soon be embarking on her maternity leave ahead of the birth of her third child with husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Gaynor lives with her partner, their two children, and pet cats

The mum-of-two has been embroiled in a big storyline in recent months, after her character was involved in a car crash involving Eric Pollard, which left him in a coma. Megan is also set for an upcoming custody battle with her ex-husband Jai Sharma, after he learns their daughter Eliza had been in the car at the time of the crash.

