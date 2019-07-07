Kim Kardashian shares glimpse inside her children's nursery as daughters Chicago and North play What a sweet room!

Kim Kardashian's home is known for being minimal, and while we have had glimpses of her famous hallway and bedroom, she has kept her children's rooms and play areas private. However, over the weekend, the mother-of-four gave fans a glimpse into her children's nursery as she shared a sweet video of her daughters Chicago and North sitting in it playing. In the photo, Chicago was seen brushing her big sister's hair, as North patiently sat on the floor. The room was filled with stuffed animals, which were piled up in a corner. Keeping to the rest of her home's theme, the play area was white, with matching furnishings.

Kim Kardashian gave a glimpse inside her children's nursery

The reality TV star shares her daughters, and sons Saint, three, and Psalm, two months, with husband Kayne West. While Kim shares regular pictures of her family, she is more protective of her younger children's privacy. The TV personality has only shared a few pictures of Psalm since his birth in May. Most recently. she shared a photo on Instagram of herself craddling the newborn, who was being doted on by Saint. She also marked Psalm's first month by showing the first close-up photo of him. The picture – which was shared on Instagram – showed the tot sleeping in his cot, dressed in a white Babygro. In the caption, Kim revealed his full name to be Psalm Ye, and comments soon came in from all her followers, with many observing just how much he looked like his older sister Chicago. One wrote: "Literally looks just like Chi, obsessed," while another said: "Looks like Chicago." A third added: "Omg, he's Chi's twin for real."

Kim with her two sons Saint and Psalm

Psalm was welcomed via a surrogate in May, with Kim confirming his arrival. The reality TV star shared the happy news on Twitter, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!" Kim's post racked up 27,000 likes in less than ten minutes, with fans declaring they couldn't wait to hear the name and see the first picture. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, Kim was asked about baby names and said she had been googling Armenian boys' names but couldn't really find anything. She then added: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob - it doesn't really go."

