Alex Jones shares rare photo of her husband and baby Kit The One Show panellist shares sons Teddy and Kit with husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones has the sweetest family! Over the weekend, The One Show presenter enjoyed spending some quality time with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two sons, Teddy, two, and four-month-old Kit, and she shared some seriously cute photos from their day out on Instagram Stories. Charlie rarely features in pictures on Alex's social media accounts, so fans were delighted after Alex posted a cute photo of him carrying Kit as they took a walk along the river. Alex met Charlie at a party in 2011 and the pair got married four years later on New Year's Eve back in 2015.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones shared a sweet photo of her husband and son Kit

While Charlie keeps a low profile, he has said some seriously sweet things about his wife in the past. HELLO! covered their wedding day and Charlie said of his bride: "She looked absolutely stunning. I couldn't stop smiling." In his wedding speech, the groom added: "I love her inner strength and determination, I love that she thinks she's the funniest person in the world. She is kind and caring and not afraid to speak her mind and I love that she's fiercely proud of her Welsh roots."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do something no royal has done before

Alex with baby Kit

Alex's relaxing family weekend is in contrast to her day last Saturday, when she went to work for the first time since Kit's arrival. The TV presenter hosted BBC Proms in the Park, and while it was no doubt a bit daunting going back to work again, Alex had her baby Kit by her side. She shared a photo of them both in the back of a taxi on their way to BBC Proms and wrote: "Dipping my toes back into the work pond today! Me and Kit are coming for Proms in the Park."

READ: Ruth Langsford prepares for big change involving son Jack

Since Kit's arrival, Alex has been documenting her life as a mum-of-two and opening up about the good and not so good realities of having two small children. Ahead of welcoming her second baby, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on the podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.