Stacey Solomon is going to great lengths to ensure her first Christmas with baby Rex is one to remember, and has even bought personalised baubles to commemorate the occasion. The Loose Women panellist shared a photo of her bespoke decorations on Instagram Stories on Monday – and they're more affordable than you might think.

"Thought I'd share these because I love them and in case anyone was thinking of buying personalised baubles they have a long lead time and I had to order in advance to make sure they came on time," Stacey wrote, sharing a look at the three baubles she had ordered.

Each decoration is plain white with white ribbon, and black writing printed on one side. One reads: "Rex's 1st Christmas", while another says "Ho, Ho, Ho." For the third, Stacey has paid homage to Home Alone with the message: "Merry Christmas you filthy animals."

The black-and-white decorations will tie in perfectly with Stacey's statement Christmas tree, which is white and pink. She revealed they were from online retailer All Things Home, where you can order your own pack of three personalised ceramic baubles for £16.99. However, if you want to get the same baubles as Stacey you'll have to get in quick, as the last order date for Christmas is Friday 22 November – a date which has had to be brought forward due to demand following Stacey's Instagram post.

If you miss out, you can still buy your own personalised Christmas decorations at a number of other retailers, including Not on the High Street, where you can get everything from laser-cut wooden decorations to glittery baubles as a sentimental addition to your Christmas tree.

Stacey isn't the only famous face who has got into the festive spirit early; stars including Rochelle Humes, Lydia Bright and Rio Ferdinand have all already decorated their homes for Christmas, with some putting up their trees as early as the beginning of November.

