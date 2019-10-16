Stacey Solomon gives her fridge a makeover and the results are amazing The Loose Women star recently released a Primark range

Stacey Solomon gave her fridge a serious makeover on Wednesday night and the results were impressive, to say the least. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star revealed that she had received a delivery of fridge organisers and that their arrival had motivated her to give her fridge a cleanout. Stacey, 30, explained: "Time to sort this monster out."

After throwing away everything that had gone out of date (Stacey hilariously added: "Had so many out of date condiments honestly didn't even know they go out of date) the mother-of-three rearranged the fridge's interiors and gave everything a neat section of its own, including "dairy, eggs, veggies and meat".

The X Factor star also explained: "In here I've got fruit and in here I've got my vegetables in packets," but did also admit: "I need to get a box for fish and I need to get a box for cheese." Regardless, the final results were impressive – Stacey could give Marie Kondo a run for her money!

It's been a busy month for Stacey, who just last week launched her very own clothing range with Primark. The doting mother-of-three spoke to HELLO! about her new line earlier in October, and the 30-year-old could barely contain her excitement. Revealing what her favourite pieces from the collection are, Stacey said: "I love the giant teddy coat! I feel like that can hide a multitude of sins, I can go out in my pyjamas and no one will know. I'm obsessed with the jeans because I live in stretchy, high-waisted, comfy jeans. I love the slogan jumper, I'll live in that as well."

Speaking about her decision to leave her Primark pictures unairbrushed, Stacey spoke frankly about her body – in particular – cellulite: "I can't take a picture without it. I was on the beach the only day and I took him into the sea and I was like 'Joe take a picture' and it's not like I can stand a certain way and you won't see my cellulite. I'd have to really sit there and do some heavy editing and I don't want to. And I don't feel I have to but I still love that picture and I still want to post it, so for me it's not even about doing it purposely to show those things - that's how I look, that's what I look like when you take a picture of me - you know, I haven't purposely done it and I haven't purposely hidden it either, it is what it is. And I just think to say it doesn't bother me."

