Royal fans have been treated to a special peek inside the Danish royal family's summer and Christmas residence, Marselisborg Palace, before it is decorated on Christmas Eve. A post on the Danish Royal Family's Instagram page showed a look at the secret hideaway inside the palace where the decorations are stored alongside "100 years of royal history".

Located in the loft inside the royal residence, several pictures, paintings and objects have been hidden away alongside boxes of Queen Margrethe's Christmas decorations. The social media images share a look inside the loft space, with stacks of cardboard boxes in the middle, and shelves displaying royal artefacts wrapped in plastic lining the walls.

The Danish Royals have shared a look inside the loft at Marselisborg Palace

There are scores of old black-and-white photos on display, many of which date back to the Palace's former residents, King Christian X and Queen Alexandrine, who were the first people to live there once it was completed in 1902. Meanwhile, the royal Christmas decorations have also been stored away in cardboard boxes, with shiny red and green baubles pictured alongside colourful garlands.

"All four nieces are jointly preparing for Her Majesty tomorrow to take them down to the Christmas tree, where Christmas peace will descend across the country and the royal family," the caption explained.

The Christmas decorations will go up in the Palace on Christmas Eve

Queen Margrethe travelled to Marselisborg Palace on Friday, and will celebrate the festive holidays with her heir Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary and her younger son Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, as well as her grandchildren.

Frederik and Mary have four children – Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both eight, while Joachim and Marie have a ten-year-old son, Prince Henrik and seven-year-old daughter, Princess Athena. Joachim also has two sons from his previous marriage with Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg, Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17.

