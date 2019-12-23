Stacey Solomon shares a look at her sons' fabulous OTT second Christmas tree The Loose Women star called in the professionals to create a grotto for her children

Stacey Solomon previously admitted she was "an organised freak" when it came to decorating her Christmas tree, but she has let that slip for the sake of her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex, by creating their very own grotto in their living room. The Loose Women star called in the professionals at Early Hours London – the team who've decorated for Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and more – to create her fabulously OTT second tree at the weekend.

Sharing a look at the finished result on Instagram, Stacey showed how the tree had been adorned with everything from gingerbread men and stars to candy canes and flowers, with so many decorations the branches were barely visible. The decorations were clearly a hit with Stacey's two youngest sons, who looked delighted as they sat in front of the tree.

Stacey Solomon enlisted Early Hours London to decorate her sons' second Christmas tree

"3 more sleeps. The lengths I'll go to make sure the kids decorations don't end up on my tree. Took way longer than I thought to sort out this room but it was worth it! I'm finally done. All the decorations are up, and Joe, me and the boys are sat on the sofa in their Grotto eagerly waiting to watch Joe's ice skating debut on the telly tonight. Happy Sunday everyone, hope you've had a lovely weekend. Love youuuu," Stacey wrote.

The change of heart comes just weeks after Stacey told HELLO! that she had bought personalised baubles for each of her sons, which had to be displayed elsewhere because they didn't fit in with the theme of her main Christmas tree. "The kids have all got their own baubles on the tree. They've all got one from when they were born and now they've got a personalised one," Stacey explained, adding: "I'm a bit of an organised freak, I don't like things being messy. There is always a theme with the tree, so [the personalised baubles] go on a special little wooden tree - it's like a little wooden hanging tree with little baubles on and then the main tree has their named ones on."

Stacey's sons looked delighted with the finished result

Like many celebrities, Stacey has given the exterior of her home a festive makeover too, by installing an archway of silver baubles and decorations around her front door. She's definitely making baby Rex's first Christmas one to remember!

