Meghan Markle's top 3 tips for hosting the perfect Christmas The Duke and Duchess are celebrating baby Archie's first Christmas

Christmas will be a low-key affair for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019, as they plan to mark the occasion privately with their baby son Archie Harrison and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland following two years at Sandringham with the royals. But prior to joining the royal family, Meghan loved nothing more than to host festive parties for her friends, and shared her tips for hosting the perfect Christmas with Grazia in 2015.

Even though her life has changed immeasurably in the four years that have passed, Meghan's tips for entertaining and creating the perfect Christmas table-scape are still relevant today, and there's no doubt Prince Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage home will be perfectly decorated for the holidays. Read on for Meghan's top tips…

1. Put a twist on your Christmas decorations

"Traditionally garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell banister or mantle. Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room," Meghan shared.

Take cues from Meghan and think beyond the Christmas tree by adding subtle festive touches throughout your home. We love this 6ft pre-lit golden leaf garland from Marks & Spencer, which can be draped across your fireplace or down a staircase.

6ft pre-lit golden leaf garland, £25, Marks & Spencer

Alternatively, this traditional real garland – trimmed with pine cones, red berry clusters and cinnamon sticks – is ideal for draping over a mirror like Meghan suggests.

Traditional real garland 2m, £65, John Lewis & Partners

2. Go for a minimalistic centrepiece

"When creating a table-scape, keep it simple and crisp with an all-white tablecloth, runner and napkins. Accent with gilded plates and napkin rings and use a stylish set of cutlery. All-white flowers placed in the low vases are the perfect centrepiece," Meghan advised.

The Duchess favoured pared-back Scandi styling, and you can't go wrong with an all-white colour palette like she recommends – just beware of the inevitable spillages! Meghan advised adding gilded plates, and this metallic rim glass serving platter fits the bill perfectly for serving up your Christmas dinner.

Metallic rim serving platter, £12.50, John Lewis & Partners

A white tablecloth is an essential for this look, and you can't go wrong with table linen from The White Company. The Seville tablecloth is an investment you'll use for years to come.

Seville tablecloth, £75, The White Company

3. Entertain on a budget

"Purchase silver serving trays, platters, nut bowls from flea markets or Etsy to add formality to hors d'ouevres passing," Meghan said.

Presentation is key for Meghan when entertaining, as proven when she served tea and truffles on a silver platter to her friend Daniel Martin at Kensington Palace. Luckily, many of our favourite high street homeware stores have stylish serving trays in time for Christmas, including Next's hexagon mirror tray which looks way more expensive than its £25 price tag.

Hexagon mirror tray, £25, Next

Now she's a royal, it's unlikely Meghan will be trawling flea markets for bargain homewares. The Duchess is a big fan of Soho Home, an interiors collection from Soho House, the private members' club she reportedly took inspiration from when decorating Frogmore Cottage. So we think she'd love this small crystal decanter, to make those pre-dinner aperitifs look even more impressive.

Roebling cut crystal small decanter, £110, Soho Home

Want to get the look for less? You won't want to miss this pressed glass decanter from M&S, a steal at less than £30.

Pressed glass decanter, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

