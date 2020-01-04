The One Show's Alex Jones shares glimpse into her living room The One Show's Alex Jones shares rare glimpse into her living room

Alex Jones took to Instagram on Saturday to share one last snap of her Christmas tree, and in the background, the beautiful detailing of her front room could be seen. Featuring ash grey walls adorned with a retro-looking lamp and framed print, plus high white ceilings – trimmed with gorgeous patterns no less – The One Show host's living room is the perfect blend of cosy and chic.

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

We’re obsessed with the white armchair covered in sweet dog prints. The television star has even added a bird pillow to the chair for good measure! But best of all are the large white doors that can be folded away when guests are over.

MORE: Inside Alex Jones' romantic wedding anniversary celebrations with husband Charlie Thomson

Alex shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: The One Show host Alex Jones suffers the ultimate Christmas disaster

Mum-of-two Alex has been spending lots of time at home since welcoming her baby son Kit in April, and she regularly shares glimpses into the Victorian property in London, which she and her husband Charlie Thomson spent ten months renovating in 2016.

Alex also installed a log burner in the family living room to create a cosy space, telling fans in 2019 that it was the "best decision ever". But it's the kitchen that appears to be the heart of the family home, with Alex often posting photos from the beautifully decorated room, with green painted cupboards and sweet baby photos of Teddy on display.

As for Alex and Charlie's bedroom, it features Scandi-inspired interiors, with a grey upholstered headboard and plain white bedding, with white wooden floorboards and shutters that match perfectly with the minimalistic theme.

The year is already off to a busy start for Alex, who celebrated her four year wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The host and her husband escaped to the coast for a New Year break with their two young sons, Ted and Kit – not a bad way to kick off 2020!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.