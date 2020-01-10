Lidl's new marble-effect side table looks so luxurious – and it's only £14 This new supermarket homeware won't be around for long

Our love affair for glamorous interiors including marble, metallics and rich jewel tones shows no signs of slowing down, and now you can inject the opulent trend into your home on a budget with the new interiors range at Lidl. Featuring accessories and furniture that are priced between £2.99 and £39.99, we expect these on-trend pieces to sell out quick when they go on sale in the supermarket on Sunday 12 January.

The standout piece from the collection is no doubt the marble-effect side table, which is available in white and grey and is ideal to be used as a stylish bedside table or coffee table in your living room. And at just £14.99 it's a steal compared to similar styles available at other retailers.

Lidl's marble side table costs just £14.99

Meanwhile, your visitors would never guess that the matching marble-effect console table was from the supermarket. Priced at £39.99 it's a bargain way to transform your hallway or living room for the New Year.

The range features home accessories and furniture from £2.99

Tropical-inspired interiors are still having a moment, so you can also pick up some kitsch accessories along with your weekly shop courtesy of the gold pineapple, monkey and parrot ornaments that cost just £4.99 each and will make a fun addition to your home. A number of celebrities have showcased this trend in their own homes; Amanda Holden and Strictly's Amy Dowden each have pineapple-shaped lamps on display in their own homes, while This Morning's new studio was also kitted out with quirky cactus-shaped accessories when they moved to the old BBC Television Centre in 2018.

