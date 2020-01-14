Jennifer Aniston is notoriously private but ever since she joined Instagram, the Friends star has been giving her fans an incredible insight into her life away from the spotlight. Most recently, the Hollywood actress shared a video from inside her Beverly Hills mansion, which she shared on Instagram Stories. Jennifer panned the camera around her living room as she filmed her pet dog's soft toys, which had all fallen out of the dog basket. "Apparently someone (Clyde) had a wild canine party last night," she joked. The actress then went out onto her balcony, which was surrounded by beautiful plants, where she panned in on another soft toy which was lying outside. "Party's over dude," she wrote.

The Along Came Polly star is incredibly proud of her home and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat. She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here." Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

Jennifer posed in her Golden Globes dress on her balcony ahead of the ceremony last week

Two guests that Jennifer loves to entertain are her former Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. The trio all met up over the weekend for dinner, and shared photos of their reunion on social media – much to the delight of fans. Many hoped that their meetup would result in them discussing a much-anticipated Friends reunion, although the cast and directors of the hit sitcom have previously ruled this out. Just after the meal, Jennifer shared a video of herself using the Instagram 2020 prediction filter, which told her that she was going to be "free" this year, something she looked pleased about.

It's been a busy start to the year for Jennifer with awards season underway. While she chose to miss the Critics Choice Awards so that she could meet up with Lisa and Courteney, she did attend the Golden Globes last Sunday. The Rachel Green actress was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Morning Show, and while she missed out on the accolade to Olivia Colman, she had a great time during the evening. Jennifer had fun drinking Beyoncé and Jay-Z's champagne with co-star Reese Witherspoon after they ran out of water on their own table, and reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt, much to the delight of fans.

