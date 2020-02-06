Kourtney Kardashian has the most incredible house, and this week the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo inside her luxurious living room on Instagram. The stylish area had wooden floors, lots of large windows for maximum lighting, and a pool table, which recently featured in one of Mason Disick's TikTok videos. Kourtney's living room also features cream sofas where the family come together to relax. A glass coffee table is stacked with fashion books and a white rose bouquet, while an open fire adds a homely feel to the space. Kourtney lives in LA with her children Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

The oldest Kardashian sister has a passion for interior design and often writes about it on her new lifestyle brand Poosh's website. The star likes everything to be minimal and has a lot of neutral tones in her house, but at the same time likes it to feel homely. Kourtney's daughter Penelope is also showing a keen interest for decorating, and recently helped her dad Scott Disick transform her bedroom at his house as part of Scott's TV show, Flip it like Disick. Penelope was given free reign over her room and wanted it to be pink with a portrait of her hanging up on the wall. She also requested colourful lights and a fluffy rug. On Penelope's bedroom makeover, Scott said: "The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope. Because she goes back and forth to her mum Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mum's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect."

Kourtney and Scott have managed to find the perfect balance with co-parenting their children, and the Poosh founder has even joined her ex-boyfriend and Sofia Richie on several holidays this year so that their children could enjoy a holiday with both of their parents. And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During an appearance on The Real Daytime in 2019, Kourtney admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

