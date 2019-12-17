Kourtney Kardashian has incredible interior taste, so it comes as no surprise that her son Reign has a bedroom that many little boys would be envious of. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse inside her five-year-old's room on Tuesday after sharing a photo on Instagram of Reign waking up to discover Elf on the Shelf hanging from his ceiling. The picture showed Reign's bed which is in the shape of a house, and a curtained-off section with a separate play area, complete with a desk and shelves filled with toys. Reign's room is also very stylish with a black and white rug and contrasting ceiling panels.

Reign is a huge fan of Elf on the Shelf, and Kourtney shared a sweet video of him talking to the Elf last week. The little boy said: "Elf, buddy, whatever your name is, please can I have a lot of toys." Reign also asked for the Elf to tell Santa to get him "a real dog" for Christmas, which prompted Kourtney – who was filming the conversation – to ask him what kind of dog he wanted. "A little dog," he sweetly replied.

Reign turned five on Saturday - the same day as his big brother Mason

December is a month of celebrations for Kourtney's family, with not only Christmas, but two birthdays too. Over the weekend, Mason and Reign both celebrated their birthdays, having been born on the same day five years apart. To mark their big day, Kourtney paid tributes to her sons on Instagram. The star posted a selfie of herself with Reign, and wrote: "My silly baby is 5 years old today. Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes." Kourtney also shared a photo of Mason, and wrote alongside it: "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you." In the comments section, one fan wrote: "Can't believe he is ten. Time really does fly," which resulted in the doting mum replying: "@kyliejenner and I just cried together over FaceTime."

Mason and Reign's aunt Kim Kardashian also paid touching tributes to her nephews on her Instagram page over the weekend. Reflecting on Mason's milestone year, she posted a picture of herself holding him as a newborn baby, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Mason! You are so special and bring such a light into all of our lives! I know it’s annoying all of the other cousins are so much younger but they look up to you so much! Thank you for being the best big cousin for my babies. I can’t believe you just born when this photo was taken 10 years ago! We all love you so much." The mother-of-four then posted a picture of herself kissing Reign, writing: "Happy Birthday Reigny! You are the silliest little kid I know. Thank you for being Saint's best friend and always having his back! I love you more than you could ever imagine!!!!"

