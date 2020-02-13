Scott Disick gives glimpse into huge garden at LA home – where children Mason, Penelope and Reign love to play The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting dad to his children, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick lives close to ex Kourtney Kardashian, and the former couple have remained on good terms as they co-parent their three young children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five. And earlier in the month, the Talentless founder took to Instagram to share an incredible glimpse of his sprawling garden, complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The outside space also boasts stunning views of the Hidden Hills, with its remote location giving the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and his family maximum privacy. Scott is a doting dad to his three children, and has opened up about his desire for them to feel as comfortable at his home as they do at their mum's.

Scott Disick shared a photo of his incredible garden

The TV personality is interested in interior design and even has his own home makeover show, Flip it like Disick. Penelope was given free reign over her room and wanted it to be pink with a portrait of her hanging up on the wall. She also requested colourful lights and a fluffy rug. On Penelope's bedroom makeover, Scott said: "The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope. Because she goes back and forth to her mum Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mum's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect."

Scott's daughter Penelope in her bedroom - which she helped design

Kourtney and Scott have managed to find the perfect balance with co-parenting their children, and the Poosh founder has even joined her ex-boyfriend and Sofia Richie on several holidays this year so that their children could enjoy a holiday with both of their parents. And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During an appearance on The Real Daytime in 2019, Kourtney admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

