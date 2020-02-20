Mrs Hinch, get dancing! Spotify reveals the best songs to clean to These are the biggest housework hits of all time

With the help of Mrs Hinch and Marie Kondo, cleaning has become less of a chore, more of a hobby. Perhaps for the idea that we’re not alone (@mrshinchhome now has over 3m Instagram followers, and there’s almost 200k posts tagged #MrsHinchHome by people showing their own homes after using her hacks), or for the fact that our new knowledge makes the process both easier and more effective (recent hacks include storing clothes side-by-side as opposed to on top of one another, and brushing carpets with a shower squeegee), it’s safe to say that we are no longer entirely opposed to cleaning. Another thing that has been helping us get the job done is a good playlist.

Music is proven to provide motivation in everything from exercise to work, so it makes sense that housework is up there too. Need inspiration? Comparethemarket.com looked into 50,000 songs across over 300 playlists to uncover the tracks that the world love to clean to the most, and these are the tracks that made the top ten.

Best songs to clean to

Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello

Mr Brightside - The Killers

Bad guy - Billie Eilish

Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

I Don’t Care - Ed Sheeran (Justin Bieber)

Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello came out on top after featuring on 44 out of the 348 playlists researched, with over 800million plays on Spotify. Other tracks that didn’t quite make the top ten included Shake It Off by Taylor Swift and Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey.

See the full list of top songs to listen to while cleaning on Spotify.

