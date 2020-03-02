Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster shares gorgeous pictures inside their family home

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster lead a busy life, so when they aren't working, there's nothing they prefer than spending time with their sons at home. The celebrity couple live in a sprawling countryside mansion in Essex, and over the weekend, Penny shared some photos from inside the property. The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to post a picture of one of the walls in their house, which was covered in vintage wallpaper and decorated with gold picture frames. Penny was keen to show her followers a watercolour painting she had bought from an antique shop, which had made it onto the wall. In the caption, she wrote: "Loving this new watercolour I picked up from our local antique shop, with its gilt frame setting it off beautifully."

Penny also shared a photo of the windowsill in the living room, which looked out into the large garden. The mother-of-two had collected old bottles to reuse as vases for her hydrangeas and was proud of the results. "Simple old bottles make the perfect vase collection for a single stem arrangement," she wrote. The star's followers were impressed with her eye for detail, with one writing: "Simplicity at its finest," while another wrote: "Thanks for this tip." A third added: "Very nice Penny."

Rod and Penny keep chickens at their house and are also the proud owners of two dogs, Bubbles and Lily. Their idyllic time at home is precious, as Rod is often away touring. Penny previously revealed during an appearance on Loose Women that when the singer is not at home, their sons play their dad's music so that they feel close to him. The former Faces singer tries to tour during the school holidays as much as possible so that his children can come on the road with him. As well as their home in the UK, the family also have a property in LA, where they spend a lot of their summers.

The celebrity couple were last seen out in public together at the Brit Awards in February, where Rod closed the show with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood. Penny went along to support her husband, and was pictured with Ronnie's wife, Sally Wood, on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Just a few weeks before the Brits, Penny and Rod had celebrated the singer's 75th birthday with an extravagant party at the Ritz Hotel in London. The special occasion was attended by the star's close family and friends, and it looked like a good time was had by all.

