Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster shares glimpse inside their Essex home The celebrity couple live with their two sons Alastair and Aiden

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster spend the majority of their time in England, and live in an incredible home in Essex. And this week, Penny has given fans a glimpse inside the stunning property. The Loose Women panellist shared a picture on Instagram of her two dogs looking out of the window and out onto the garden. The window featured a beautiful cushioned ledge and floral blinds, and the family have the most perfectly cut lawn – which is no doubt a great place for sons Alastair, 13, and Aiden, eight, to run around on. The photo also showed a glimpse of a tan corduroy sofa, and a forest green wall.

A glimpse inside Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's home in Essex

The couple also have a home in LA, where they spend a lot of their summers. For Rod and Penny, their home is a sanctuary away from their busy lives in the public eye, and they even chose to renew their wedding vows there in June 2017. The pair tied the knot for the second time in their garden in a star-studded event that was covered by HELLO!. They chose to exchange the same vows as they used in their original ceremony before joining their guests in a marquee for an evening of eating and dancing. "Being able to reflect on those ten years, and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important. This felt more special," Penny said.

Penny Lancaster in the family's garden

On their wedding day, the pair were also joined by their beloved pet dog Bubbles, who was recently joined by a new four-legged friend, Lily, who the family adopted from Battersea Dogs Home. Penny revealed in May that they had decided to expand their family by getting a puppy, having ruled out adopting a child because their sons were happy with the way their unit was as it is. Penny had originally revealed that they were going to call their puppy Blondie, but later revealed that they had instead decided on Lily as her moniker.

